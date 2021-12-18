Geisy Arruda shocks fans with revealing Instagram photo: “Day to celebrate”

The muse broke the internet with the daring record

This Thursday night (16), Geisy Arruda made a big splash on social media by posting a breathtaking click on Instagram, to celebrate his 300th post on OnlyFans!

With a super bold record, the muse showed the look with a black outfit beyond revealing and left the followers completely freaked out with her impressive good shape. “Today is a day to celebrate!”, he wrote in the caption.

Recently, we showed here that the muse Geisy Arruda, also known for her daring clicks on social networks, tends to steal the scene on the web by lavishing good shape on minimalist looks.

With more than 4 million followers on Instagram, the brunette has already proved that she is successful when it comes to her sensuality-filled photos. It was with this in mind that the Newsroom Metropolitan gathered the 7 best Geisy clicks on the web, where she raised the bar among fans.

