GOALS will have 11v11 mode, fast-paced gameplay and even NFTs

While GOALS gameplay does not appear, more details of the game are being revealed on the official website, which has just gone live. The developers provided information about the title’s modes, game levels, and even the implementation of NFTs — cosmetics that are worth money if the player decides to resell them.

The search for the “perfect football game” reported in one of the portal’s articles tells how programmers intend to deliver the sport’s experience. According to them, the matches will last 12 minutes, at a fast pace and whoever chooses to stay on the defensive may not do well:

With the ball, we want to focus on giving players the freedom to express themselves. Prioritizing left analog dribbling to ensure every move in the desired directions is crucial and in the ability to outrun players in speed while pulling your team forward.

According to the designer Kurt Fenech, “the downside of football like digging fouls, wasting time, and relocking the team will be insignificant or as limited as possible.”

Pro Clubs in GOALS? Devs promise 11v11 mode

Competitiveness in GOALS, according to Fenech, will be done in a very fun way and with options that appeal to all audiences. As a competitor to FIFA and eFootball, the alternatives can please football game lovers.

Our mission is to ensure that all modes have the perfect balance between fun, engagement, competitiveness and satisfaction. Seeking to improve the social aspect of the game, a series of options will be made available, from solo 1v1 to cooperative 2v2/3v3 to controlling only one player and playing in “5 on each side” and 11v11 modes.

Playing and winning in GOALS: game will have NFTs

Frans Perers, responsible for the “economic system” of GOALS, revealed the existence of NFTs (“non-fungible tokens”) in the game. These items are a kind of tradable virtual asset and usually belong to the players, however, they can be traded — even for real money.

In short, as they have fun, players can make some money with the game’s marketplaces system. According to Perers, tokens acquired in-game will also have value when acquiring NFTs for sale. According to him, “the gameplay experience remains the focus”.

FIFA and eFooball GOALS “pin” trailer

The intention of GOALS is “give football back to players“. The community is still awaiting how the gameplay will be, however, the last trailer left some “barbs” for FIFA and eFootball. Watch!