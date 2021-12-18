Goldman Sachs comes out in defense of blockchain and cryptocurrency-based metaverse

Goldman Sachs said in a report published this week that blockchain technology must be at the heart of the metaverse, contrary to the claims of companies like Meta and Microsoft, which are looking to develop centralized solutions.

The investment bank advocates the idea that multiple virtual worlds will coexist, and that the use of blockchain and cryptoactives in the metaverse will allow users to actually securely own digital items on different platforms.

“With regard to the metaverse, the blockchain is the only technology we see that can uniquely identify any virtual object independently of a central authority,” said the bank’s analysts. “This ability to identify objects and track ownership will be critical to the functioning of the metaverse when it finally materializes.”

This applicability can already be seen today in metaverse projects such as The Sandbox (SAND), which allows users to buy and sell land in NFT format through external marketplaces such as OpenSea – both platforms run on the Ethereum network (ETH ).

In addition, there are already initiatives such as Polkadot (DOT), which aims to create bridges between different blockchains to, in theory, allow you to acquire a metaverse item on Ethereum and easily move it to a virtual world built in Solana (SOL) or others rival networks.

“We believe that the metaverse is likely an amalgamation of different 3D spaces and that users will move between them regularly,” notes the Goldman Sachs report. “If some virtual product or service cannot be moved from one space to another with the user, we believe its value will likely be more limited.”

Metaverse is a concept that proposes to integrate the real and virtual worlds through immersive technologies such as Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and holograms. The term gained popularity after Facebook changed its name, starting a race to build the best solution to make this utopia a reality: on the one hand, the big techs, and on the other, blockchain and cryptocurrency projects.

Despite Goldman Sachs’ positive tone towards blockchain technology in the metaverse, analysts said it was too early to establish investment strategies capable of surfing this new trend.

According to crypto-active fund manager Grayscale, the metaverse is a market with the potential to generate $1 trillion (BRL 5.5 trillion) in annual revenue.

