Google Chrome Now Tracks and Shows Product Price Drops

Google Chrome is one of the most popular browsers used by people all over the world on mobile platforms and PCs. Now the browser has a new feature that will be useful for all shoppers who are expecting the price of certain products to come down.

Chrome is now getting a new ‘Track Prices’ feature that will help users see any drop in prices for the products they want. This will eliminate the need to manually visit these sites and refresh the page whenever you want to see if the price has changed.

Chrome will do this by implementing a new tab grid overlay that will show the new price of the product in question. For multiple products in multiple separate tabs, users will see a separate overlay for each tab and product, allowing them to quickly track the prices of many products at the same time, without manually accessing each particular URL.

However, the feature must first be unlocked before it can be used.

To do this, users must first open Chrome on Android and go to the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. Among the options that appear, users should see a new ‘Track Prices’ option. Please note that this will only appear after your Google Chrome app has been updated to the latest version.

While currently limited to Android devices only, the feature was later set to come to iOS as well. The resource is also currently limited to the US.