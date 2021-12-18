Government suspends marketing of 24 brands of olive oil

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, there were 151,449 fraudulent, clandestine, smuggled and unregistered products

pixabay Olive oil is the second most fraudulent food product in the world



THE Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Map) suspended this Friday, 17, the sale of 24 brands of olive oil considered unfit for consumption. The operation of the paste was started due to the high commercialization of this product and the increase in the holiday season, since, according to the ministry, olive oil is the second most defrauded food product in the world. The action resulted in the removal from supermarket shelves of 151,449 bottles in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Ceará, Goias, Paraná and Santa Catarina. According to the folder, they were fraudulent, clandestine, smuggled and unregistered products at the Ministry.

Three clandestine factories were also identified that were filling oils that were nothing more than a mixture of vegetable oils of unknown origin. The operation also suspended the registration of a factory in the interior of São Paulo after the discovery of adulteration in the manufacture of its products during 2021. “Consumers should not buy the oils of these brands disclosed by the Map. There is also a warning for supermarkets, as the place that has one of these products on display for sale will be responsible for the irregularity and will respond to the Ministry with fines that can reach R$ 532 thousand reais”, highlighted the director of the Department of Inspection of Products Vegetal Origin, Glauco Bertoldo. The National Health Surveillance Agency participated in the action (Anvisa), State and Municipal Health Surveillance, Public Ministry and Civil Police.

Check out the list: