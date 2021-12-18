Government suspends sale of 24 brands of olive oil; see list

posted on 12/17/2021 2:09 PM
(credit: Map/reproduction)
The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa) suspended the sale of 24 brands of olive oil due to irregularities.
In all, 151,449 bottles that were on supermarket shelves in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Ceará, Goiás, Paraná and Santa Catarina were removed for being unfit for consumption.
The action was part of an operation aimed at inhibiting the sale of adulterated products. The results were presented this Thursday (16/12).
The 24 suspended brands have unregistered, defrauded, clandestine and smuggled products.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the action found three clandestine factories that were filling oils that were actually a mixture of vegetable oils of unknown origin.
Supermarkets that sell suspended brands of oil may pay a fine of up to R$532,000.
List of 24 brands
alcazar
Alentejo
Anna
Barcelona
Barcelona stained glass
Moorish Castle
Real crown
from the olive
del Toro
from the boss
Epic
farm estate
Figueira do Foz
island of Madeira
monsanto
Monte Ruivo
Porto Galo
Porto Real
Quinta da Beira
Quinta da Regaleira
Tower Galicia
Tradition
Brazilian Tradition
Valle Viejo