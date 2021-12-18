Government suspends sale of 24 brands of olive oil; see list

posted on 12/17/2021 2:09 PM



(credit: Map/reproduction)

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa) suspended the sale of 24 brands of olive oil due to irregularities.

In all, 151,449 bottles that were on supermarket shelves in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Ceará, Goiás, Paraná and Santa Catarina were removed for being unfit for consumption.

The action was part of an operation aimed at inhibiting the sale of adulterated products. The results were presented this Thursday (16/12).

The 24 suspended brands have unregistered, defrauded, clandestine and smuggled products.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the action found three clandestine factories that were filling oils that were actually a mixture of vegetable oils of unknown origin.

Supermarkets that sell suspended brands of oil may pay a fine of up to R$532,000.

List of 24 brands

alcazar

Alentejo

Anna

Barcelona

Barcelona stained glass

Moorish Castle

Real crown

from the olive

del Toro

from the boss

Epic

farm estate

Figueira do Foz

island of Madeira

monsanto

Monte Ruivo

Porto Galo

Porto Real

Quinta da Beira

Quinta da Regaleira

Tower Galicia

Tradition

Brazilian Tradition

Valle Viejo