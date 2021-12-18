Graciele Lacerda defends singer for talking about Zilu

In the new documentary about the Camargo family, Zezé Di Camargo said that Zilu Godoi was never responsible for his professional success. The comment generated a wave of criticism and Graciele Lacerda decided to go public to defend her husband from the controversy.

“She didn’t make me (make a success), but she was by my side as a woman. To say that she made me a success, what if it wasn’t for her? Sorry, she didn’t do more than her obligation as a woman to be around my side,” fired the singer, in the Netflix documentary.

Afterwards, a follower of Graciele questioned whether she thought it was right for ‘a man to declare that his ex-wife had nothing to do with his victories’. The digital influencer then corrects the internet user: “First, he didn’t say that. He said that she did what any woman would do alongside a man, building a family. The victory is a set, it’s not just one, it’s both,” explains the countryman’s fiancée.

Graciele also opines on what made Zezé famous and points to the singer’s strength of will. “If it wasn’t for his talent, his persistence, his voice, his gift for composing, none of this would have happened. So, where would everyone be? And, to this day, he’s been working hard to give the best and best for everyone . And I admire him for that, because he could stop, but he wants to make everyone well,” he finally praises.