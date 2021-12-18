‘Great variability in the tactical plan’: at L!, journalists from Portugal talk about Paulo Sousa, Flamengo’s target

One of the candidates to command the Flamengo in 2022 it’s portuguese Paulo Sousa, current coach of the Polish national team. Therefore, the THROW! got in touch with journalist André Veloso, from the newspaper OJOGO and from Rádio Onda Viva, from Portugal. He explained that the coach has great variability in the tactical plan and pointed out the differences in relation to Jorge Jesus.

– Paulo Sousa has varied the tactical system from Bordeux, Videoton, to Israel. And one is the 4-4-2 that even becomes a 4-2-3-1, that is, with a second advanced there after the other. But many times he also tested, even in the Polish national team, a team with three defenders, in other words, in a three-man match, it could be called a 3-5-2. It has great variability in the tactical plan – he said.

– In relation to Jesus’ teams, tactically, I don’t find many similarities because, while Jesus usually has two very strong ligaments there in midfield, Paulo Sousa prefers to fill the midfield more and give more security to the intermediate line. This, only in the strategic plan, because of course, it depends on the characteristics of the players – completed.

André also explained the relationship that Paulo Sousa usually has with the cast. The journalist said that the coach seeks to understand the needs in relation to training, in addition to helping each player individually. Furthermore, according to André, Paulo Sousa is a little cold, but, in his view, this is a positive point.

– Short distance with players on the relational plane. But, having been a professional player, understanding very well the needs in relation to training and the work that is most important, he is very meticulous and tries to help individual players. If they are friends and are going out to dinner, I think that matters little either. It’s not there. Paulo Sousa can be said to be a “bit” cold, but that, in my opinion, is in his favor.

THE THROW! he also got in touch with journalist Fernando Urbano, from the Portuguese newspaper “A Bola”. He spoke not only about Paulo Sousa, but also about the coach’s relationship with the cast.

– Being a more reserved and very polite person, he maintains a relatively close relationship with the players – he summed up.

THE There! also asked about the use of players from Flamengo’s base. In this sense, André Veloso believes that, if the deal goes through, the coach will bet on the offspring more quickly than Jesus himself – provided, of course, they are ready for the professional level. The journalist also recalled that Paulo Sousa, when he was a player, was part of the champion generation of the U-20 World Cup.

– Unlike Jorge Jesus, who hardly bets on base players, he just wants made players, doesn’t want to work with them, Paulo Sousa can bet on young people. And he himself was the result of a great generation that turned out to be world junior champion.

– It was his generation that started to open the door so that young people could enter the 80s and 90s in the big Portuguese teams, which was very difficult at the time. Flamengo having a good youth category with the elements ready for the main team, Paulo Sousa more quickly than Jorge Jesus bets on them.

Finally, André said that Paulo Sousa will be successful at Flamengo, if the agreement materializes. He considers repeating Jesus’ feat of “winning practically everything” as “very complicated”, but believes the current Poland coach can succeed ahead of Rubro-Negro.

– With this Flamengo cast, only someone who is very incompetent cannot succeed. Flamengo is, for me, by far the best team in Brazil in individual terms. Collectively it depends on the trainer. This may seem strange, but in my reading from a distance, it’s easier to win a Libertadores than to win the Brasileirão right now.

– Because Libertadores is eliminating. Therefore, even a team defending and playing more strongholds as Palmeiras did – and with merit, used the weapons they had – can be successful. In Brasileirão, it’s more difficult. Now, having the total success that Jesus had by winning practically everything, then it’s very complicated, the stars all lined up at that time, but I believe that Paulo Sousa can be successful.

Fernando Urbano, when asked about the same question, adopted another line. The journalist believes it is difficult to say whether Paulo Sousa will be successful at Flamengo, if the agreement is signed. Furthermore, he explained that the current coach of the Polish national team has a different style in relation to Jorge Jesus’ level of leadership and communication.

– Hard to say. He has a totally different style from Jesus in terms of leadership and communication and being Portuguese there will be comparisons all the time. But if after the first impact it works, I think he would be able to impose himself – Fernando explained.