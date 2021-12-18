Grêmio doesn’t rule out Douglas Costa’s stay, but will have a meeting with an agent to discuss the future | Guild

Soccer runner-up Denis Abrahão plans to meet next week with Douglas Costa’s manager, Junior Mendonza, to discuss the future of Grêmio’s number 10 shirt. São Paulo recently showed interest in the player. The leader did not rule out even a continuation of the attacker, although unlikely due to the financial issue.

The meeting will be aimed precisely at debating alternatives for Douglas’s 2022, which should not be held at Grêmio. Even though the manager covered the attacker with praise in an interview with RBS TV, which will air this Saturday on Globo Esporte. Both in technical quality and dedication in everyday life to be able to play.

When asked if Douglas could stay next season, Abrahão didn’t rule out the possibility. But he also said he expects a deal “good for the club and for the player”.

Everything can be done in life. I don’t rule out anything. But let’s look for a deal that is very good for the club and the player, it’s the big challenge here. — Denis Abrahão, Grêmio soccer vice

— Douglas Costa is an exceptional football player. It’s an extra class, differentiated on the world stage. What big club would you not like to have on your roster? In Grêmio it’s no different. I’m talking to your manager. It has helped us to find a way that is legal for everyone. We work with four hands – highlighted Abrahão

According to Abrahão, contacts with Mendonza, to whom he also praised his posture, are constant. The agent has some options for the next season, while Grêmio also designs some scenarios.

— Next week, we should have a meeting and look for what is more viable and better for Grêmio and for the athlete. We’re going to build a very good exit for Grêmio and for the player – he revealed.

1 of 1 Douglas Costa is undefined at Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Divulgação Grêmio Douglas Costa is undefined at Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Divulgação Grêmio

The striker aroused interest from São Paulo and, of course, is a strong name in the market of other clubs that have already sought out Grêmio, although without public confirmation. Douglas has a contract with Tricolor until June 2022 and, if Juventus does not carry out a renewal, it will have an extension of its relationship with the Gauchos until the end of 2023.