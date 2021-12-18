Grupo Itapemirim suspends all flights of its airline – Economy

The cancellation of flights, according to the company, was due to a need for operational adjustments (photo: Itapemirim/Disclosure)

The Itapemirim Group informed, this Friday (12/17), that the airline needed to suspend, at the beginning of the night, all its flights and operations indefinitely. The decision, according to the company, was taken due to a need for operational adjustments.

The National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) has already been informed of the decision, according to ITA Transportes Areos.

In a statement, ITA said that it regrets the inconvenience caused and that it will continue to provide all assistance to impacted passengers, as provided for in resolution 400 of ANAC. Also in an official statement, the company advises passengers with trips scheduled for the next few days to enter via email [email protected]

According to them, “the company will dedicate the maximum effort to, shortly, resume its flights. The Itapemirim Group also informs that this decision does not affect the provision of road transport services, through Viao Itapemirim, whose operations follow normally. “

The Itapemirim Group is in the judicial reorganization phase. However, he created the ITA air company, believing he would have billions in investments. The company’s president, Sidnei Piva, stated that the investment would be signed with the end of the recovery, which is still ongoing.

This week, the website “Congresso em Foco” revealed that Piva has opened a company in the United Kingdom with a capital of around R$ 6 billion. The company’s advisors confirmed the existence of the company, SS Space Capital, but declared that there is no relationship with the companies of the Itapemirim group.