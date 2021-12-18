GTA V: Fan shows game running in 4K with insane graphics

GTA 5 is now running on insane new graphics

According to the Viciados portal, the content creator known as Inter took Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) by Rockstar Games takes it to a new level by running the game at 4K 60 FPS and Ray Tracing on its 24GB RTX 3090. For the creator to be able to play with the graphics in the ultra, he needed a very powerful machine, in which it has Intel® Core™ i9-10900K and 64GB of RAM.

To watch the video below with ultra resolution it is recommended to be watched on a television or 4K screen, however, if you don’t have a compatible device with this quality, try watching it on a big screen to see all the details of the game. Also, the GTA 5 released in 2015 has reached a level not seen since its launch, featuring graphics in 8K resolution. This is the version shared by the German Digital Dreams modifier.

The demo video is loaded with mods for Reshade ray tracing, QuantV, GTA V Real Buildings and Realistic Traffic. The big news is that its resolution is in 8K with textures and reflections that impress whoever plays. To have access to this part of the game, it is necessary to purchase it as a form of support for developers to continue working on the project.

THE Rockstar Games already announced that Grand Theft Auto V will go to the new consoles. However, this disclosure was not so well received by fans. During the PlayStation Showcase 2021 was presented to its players and fans a new trailer for the PlayStation 5 version for Grand Theft Auto V. With the difference in graphics and gameplay the version for the new video games generated dissatisfaction among its audience, bringing loss of likes on your social networks and great demotivations with this new optimization.

Check out the game running on ultra and 8K below: