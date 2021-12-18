Guilherme discovers Rose and Baby’s secret · TV News

Guilherme (Mateus Solano) will come across a bomb like that in The More Life, the Better!. The doctor will discover the love story of Rose (Bárbara Colen) and Baby (Vladimir Brichta) when he finds a photo of the two together in their youth. The revelation will happen thanks to an intrigue by Celina (Ana Lucia Torre), who hates her daughter-in-law and wants to get rid of her in the Globo telenovela.

At the chapter set to air on January 4 , the surgeon’s shrewd mother will have found a photograph that proves her son’s wife’s involvement with the football player and will be determined to use it to end the former model’s life. In the novel, Rose found the photo stored in a magazine she printed and placed it in a drawer in her bedroom.

However, Daniel (Tato Gabus Mendes) will find out about the psychoanalyst’s plan and extract her image. Later, when the villain tries to show the photo to her son, she won’t find it and will still have to put up with a whistle from the surgeon.

Upon learning that her husband took the image, she will offend him and demand that the lawyer return it, but it will be useless. Stubborn, Celina will find a way to get the photograph again.

Then, she will place it among William’s belongings. When he goes through his briefcase, he’ll stumble across Rose and Baby’s record — at this point in the plot, the lovers of the past will have found each other and even kissed.

The More Life the Better! premiered in place of the Pega Pega rerun. The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded and will remain on air until May of next year.

