Hamilton can be punished for not appearing at the awards

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff, CEO of Mercedes, decided not to attend the FIA ​​awards. With that, the new president of the Federation, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, guaranteed that they will investigate the reason for the absence of the pilot at the ceremony.

Formula 1 rules state that the first three drivers in the championship must attend the annual FIA awards ceremony. In other words, Hamilton committed an offense for which he can be punished. This sanction must be financial and not sporting.

“Rules are rules at the end of the day. Was he breaking it? I have to investigate. Of course, we’ll have to follow our rules too. (…) But definitely if there’s a violation, there’s no forgiveness in that,” said Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Hamilton and Wolff’s absences make it clear that the team was not satisfied with what happened at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. There was a lot of controversy over the decisions of Michael Masi, F1 race director, and the stewards, who rejected two protests from Mercedes after the race that gave the title to Max Verstappen of Red Bull.

The new FIA president, who has just replaced Jean Todt – who has been in charge of the Federation for 12 years – added: “I know Lewis is very sad about what happened and one word I would say is that he is broke. we have to see if there were any infractions. I can’t say for now, only president for just a few hours.”