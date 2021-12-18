Hamilton fan revolts with Verstappen title and sells car

A fan of Lewis Hamilton, 41-year-old Briton Neil Steele, was outraged by the repercussions of Max Verstappen’s thrilling Formula 1 title and took drastic action.

According to The Sun, the man was irritated by the fact that Mercedes had withdrawn the complaint against the FIA ​​- the team was protesting over a possible breach of rules by the Dutchman. With that, he put up for sale his Mercedes-AMG GLE S Coupé, a luxury car from the German company valued, in Brazil, at R$ 1.1 million.

“I’m frustrated as a fan traveling the world and seeing a Formula 1 world title be decided in such unpleasant circumstances by an FIA race director,” Steele told the newspaper.

“I trusted the Mercedes team to proceed with their legal resources to fix the mistakes, with no realistic expectation of a change in the outcome. But they had an obligation to protect sporting integrity,” he continued, who saw Hamilton finish in 2nd place in the championship. .

Steele did not reveal the amount he intends to pocket, saying that the decision to dispose of the car is based on “principles” – he also criticized Toto Wolff, the team’s boss.

“Selling the car is petty and will have no material effect, but it will make me feel better as a matter of principle. I will not support a team or brand that puts politics before justice. extremely disappointed and we question the values ​​of Toto Wolff and Mercedes”, he concluded to the newspaper.