Hang exposes fan who threw beer at him and man loses job

A mess involving businessman Luciano Hang and a fan of Athlético Paranaense who threw him a glass of beer last Wednesday (12/15), at Arena da Baixada, is reverberating in Curitiba (PR) and has already led to the man’s dismissal after exposure of your identity by the owner of Havan.

The businessman was at the stadium to watch the second game of the Copa do Brasil final, when the local team was defeated by Atlético Mineiro by 2-1 and was runner-up in the Copa do Brasil.

In an internal area of ​​the arena, Hang, who sponsors Athlético through his company, was interacting with fans when he was hit by a full glass of beer that left him stunned.

The repercussion of the event on social media bothered “Véio da Havan”, who decided to expose the identity of the fan who assaulted him in a live broadcast on Instagram, where he is followed by 4.3 million people, this Friday afternoon (17 /12).

Before, Hang announced on other networks that he would do the live and said: “When there’s no arguments, they go for violence. That’s how it works with leftists who don’t accept opposing views. Regrettably, I was the victim of a cowardly attack and I told the press that [o autor] he was just a mad, angry, spiteful leftist, not accepting my political positions in favor of our Brazil”.

Evil cannot prevail, we can never accept any form of violence, even more as a way to inhibit different thoughts. Follow it today on Instagram. Unmissable Live! I hope you. pic.twitter.com/ChFnhQ1YH9 — Luciano Hang (@LucianoHangBr) December 17, 2021

On the live, Hang made more attacks and disclosed the fan’s identity: the lawyer Eduardo Alves.

Moments after the live, the Araúz Advogados law firm, where Alves worked, released a statement repudiating the attack and stating that it had fired the employee. “Araúz Advogados goes public to reinforce that it does not tolerate acts of violence against any individual or institution”, says the text. “For us, democracy is not to be confused with a lack of civility and in no way political positions can mask criminal acts”, the note says.

“My life turned to hell”

After being fired, the lawyer took a stand through Twitter posts: “Today I lost my job, I’m being threatened, my life has turned into hell. But I have to say: Mr. Hang, you are the most rotten thing in this country, and people like you I will face every day of my life, until the end,” he wrote, who admitted, however, that he was wrong.

“First of all, I clarify that the throwing of the glass in which there was beer was not the most suitable act for the situation. However, I ask whoever is reading this note to understand the motivation for having done what I did”, says the lawyer.

“Mr. Luciano Hang, businessman, owner of one of the largest retail chains in Brazil, decided a few years ago to act in politics. What, according to current legislation in our country, he has full rights, after all, he is in full enjoyment of his political rights. Like him, I am also in full enjoyment of my political rights. I am affiliated with the Democratic Labor Party, the PDT, with great pride. However, I make it clear that the act has nothing to do with the party or the team that I support. The motivation for my act that night was because, like millions of Brazilians, I was witnessing the various barbarities promoted by the current federal government, which has a notorious proximity to the businessman object of this note”, says the text, which then lists events as the more than 600,000 deaths by Covid-19 in the country.

