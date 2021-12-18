Have you ever heard of Coca Pola? Coke declared war on the brand

Coca Pola, produced in Colombia, entered the sights of Coca Cola due to the use of the term

Coca leaf has many traditional uses in Andean cultures

Bogotá law firm representing Coca Cola filed a lawsuit against Coca Pola

Soda, beer, energy drinks, brandy and even rum. These are some of the products made with coca leaves from Cauca, a Colombian region inhabited by the Nasa indigenous people, who faced the historical stigmatization of this plant.

Breaking with prejudice, largely generated by cocaine, has not been easy, neither for NASA nor for other Inca and Amazonian peoples in South America. In fact, it is a struggle that began in colonial times and continues today. But it is an indigenous company that wanted to lead this battle in an unusual terrain: commercial.

“It is impossible at this point to continue to ignore her. So what we did was touch that cultural and blood sensibility, because we carry coca leaf in our blood,” says Fabiola Piñacué, founder of Coca Nasa, the first community company to offer coca leaf products wholesale in Colombia.

But Coca Nasa now also faces a new legal challenge from Coca, the multinational that, through its legal representatives in Colombia, requires the word "coke" to appear on the products it sells.

Coca Cola filed suit against Coca Nasa

The idea of ​​coca-leaf drinks came when Piñacué was at college in Bogotá in the late 1990s. “I thought it was interesting to make a soda out of coca leaves,” he says. His initiative germinated a few years later, when in 2005 Coca Sek was born, an energy drink: “It was very important to make a more refined drink before the eyes and palate of non-indigenous peoples”.

Then came the Wallinde cognac, the Coca Livre (a mixture of Sek and Wallinde), the Coca Rum liqueur and the end of Coca Pola beer. Coca Cola and Coca Pola have just the common name. The famous soda owes its name to the coca leaf extracts that its creator, chemist John Pemberton, initially mixed with sugar syrup.

Back then – in the late 19th century – coca leaf extract mixed with wine was a common tonic, and Pemberton’s sweet blend allowed him to ignore local laws prohibiting the sale of alcohol.

Earlier this month, a Bogotá law firm that represents Coca Cola filed a lawsuit against the products the local company sells. In a letter, published by Piñacué on Twitter, they urge the indigenous company to “stop and permanently desist from using the name Coca Pola or any similar term that could be confused with a brand” owned by the beverage giant. Its use “may violate Colombia’s trademark law” and “unfair competition law,” warned law firm Brigard Castro in a Nov. 26 document. He gave a period of 10 working days to respond.