Health Department confirms the first case of co-infection of a patient with Influenza A and Covid-19 viruses in RN | large northern river

The Secretariat of Public Health of Rio Grande do Norte (Sesap) confirmed this Saturday (18) that it has identified the first case of co-infection of Sars-CoV-2 (the Covid-19 virus) and Influenza A H3N2 (flu) in the state.

The patient identified with the two viruses is 28 years old and lives in the municipality of Governador Dix-Sept Rosado, in the western region of the state.

The test was carried out by the Central Laboratory Dr Almino Fernandes, this Friday (17), and registered the presence of both the Covid-19 virus and the flu in the patient.

According to the administrative director of Lacen, biomedical doctor Derley Galvão de Oliveira, the co-infection of the two viruses may have already occurred with other patients from Potiguar, but this is the first time it has been confirmed in a laboratory test.

He also explained that the result was possible thanks to the receipt of a new multiplex kit, in November, which also allowed the identification of Influenza, during the test against Covid-19.

“It does not necessarily mean that the person has both diseases at the same time, because the virus can be detected up to 90 days after infection. We cannot say that the person has both viruses circulating, but only that they were present. of the genetic material of the two viruses”, explained the professional.

Increase in Influenza cases

Also according to him, in December alone, 93 samples of Influenza A were detected in the Molecular Biology sector at Lacen. Of these, 37 samples were “subtyped”, all with results for Influenza A H3N2. Several states in the country have already registered increases in cases of the disease in December.

“In this last month, we see an increase in cases of Influenza A, which has been happening across the country. It is a warning sign, because it shows the epidemiological scenario in which, in addition to Covid, people must be careful with other respiratory viruses, among which Influenza. It is necessary that people maintain non-pharmacological measures such as washing their hands, wearing masks, avoiding crowding, if possible, and also seeking influenza vaccination,” he considered.

Also according to Lancen, the coinfection found is of “high relevance” for monitoring cases. The sample will be sent to Fiocruz, in Rio de Janeiro, to undergo sequencing, so that the state can identify the circulating strain and plan for vaccination.

According to Sesap, it is not possible to perform the Influenza test in all negative cases of covid-19 due to the complexity of the method and the lack of sufficient kits in the routine. The current stock sent by the Ministry of Health should run out in the next few days and limit the quantity and speed in the release of Influenza results.

In a note, the State Health Department recommended that the population seek vaccination against Influenza.