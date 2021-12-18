Henry Cavill campaigned for more of the books in the 2nd

Henry Cavill, the strongman who was once Greek myth, alien superhero and secret agent, in theaters, is returning as the wizard Geralt de Rívia in the live-action series The Witcher, gives Netflix. After almost two years of waiting, the second season is about to open, and Omelette spoke with the Hollywood star about behind the scenes and changes in the series. During the chat, Cavill told us that he campaigned to bring more of the franchise’s literary universe into production and spoke of exploring Geralt’s sentimental side in the new season.

the second season of The Witcher is more emotional. The nerves are on edge all over the place, and with Geralt it would be no different. “There is so much more to it. It has been explored much more deeply [nessa temporada]”, told us the actor, who continued talking about the campaign he did to bring more stuff from the book to his character. “At least for the dialogues, I campaigned very strongly to have more of the ‘Geralt of the Books’ represented on screen. We haven’t really gone into Geralt’s story yet, but we’ve shown that he has a deep emotional side that probably hasn’t been explored.”.

Off camera, the witcher had a complicated routine. In addition to memorizing the texts, he needs training to use his sword, ride horses, jump and much more. In 2020, during the season’s shoot, the actor had a serious tear in his thigh and luckily didn’t suffer a complete tendon tear. Still, training is a favorite part of his routine as an actor under Geralt. “Spend time continuing my horse training [é o meu momento favorito dos bastidores]. I really enjoy doing this. I had some teachers and also two magnificent horses to ride. I was very, very lucky”.

Lone White Wolf?

During the first season of the series, the audience met a very lonely Geralt. Blaviken’s butcher even got involved with some women and befriended the bard Jaskier (Joey Batey), but beyond those moments he was always alone, like every wizard. In season two, the character’s situation changes a lot. After finding Cirilla (Freya Allan) in the forest, the two set off towards Kaer Morhen. On the way, the wizard meets his old acquaintance Nivellen (Kristofer Hivju) and, arriving home, celebrates with his family — added by the young princess.

All roads lead to a more talkative Geralt – as Cavill defended – and with more company. Remember when he found that other wizard killed by the string? He reached into the corpse to check the deceased’s organs (yuck!). Season two suggests that he wouldn’t do the same with the teammates he met in Kaer Morhen, and that’s the change we’re talking about. He is more sentimental, more selfless, and less prone to indifference.

We asked Cavill who is more important to Geralt between Cirilla and Yennefer (Anya Shalotra), and he said that “at the beginning of season two, he [o personagem] thinks Yennerfer is dead”.

In addition to the character, we wanted to know who he most enjoyed playing with during season two. “It’s a difficult choice. It’s incredible work,” replied Cavill. “When I was working with Anya [Chalotra], she did an extraordinary job. I think Kristofer [Hivju] a very special person to act opposite. And Kim [Bodnia, o Vesemir] also, we went really deep into the emotion of these characters and found something that we created something that wasn’t on the page.”, he continued

Until he reached a conclusion: “I would say it’s a tie between them all, because they all had such strong performances. But maybe because my acting with Kristofer was so short, it was wonderful to see how he could change from being a dramatic but comical actor to a strong dramatic actor within a scene, and it was really beautiful.”.

The Witcher is already with the third season underway and Cavill’s work as Lobo Branco is far from over. The first season of the series is available on Netflix, as well as the animation legend of the wolf — read our review. the second season of The Witcher arrives streaming this Friday (17), with eight episodes of about an hour each.