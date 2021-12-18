“He’s a guy who knows a lot”

the steering wheel Felipe Melo left Palmeiras in recent weeks, but continues to comment and become news regarding the Alviverde club. THE Conmebol released this Friday (17) a podcast with the participation of the steering wheel, who was captain of the last two editions of the Liberators cup. The steering wheel listed the greatest technicians in the history of the São Paulo club.

In these five years he spent in the palm trees, the player listed the best professionals and left Abel Ferreira out: “For me, it’s Roger, Felipão and Luxembourg. Not necessarily in that order. From this new generation, Roger is a guy who knows a lot. You need to win, I’m rooting for you to win a title and give your career a boost. As for Felipão and Luxembourg, everyone already knows their stories”, declared.

Even with a victorious year of the palm trees, the steering wheel even made a criticism: “The journey to eternal glory is very difficult, and that’s where I think Palmeiras has to improve. In the sense of celebrating, of making it happen. Because it’s very hard to win, so when it happens, you have to really celebrate and be with the crowd.r”, commented.

“I wanted to celebrate much more, I wanted to be with the fan. I think we had to close Avenida Paulista, that’s what had to be done. But, unfortunately, not everyone has this ability to understand that the achievement of Libertadores is something huge”, finished.