Hogwarts Legacy s News in 2022 • Eurogamer.pt

After missing the Game Awards, you probably didn’t expect to hear from Hogwarts Legacy in 2021, but Warner Bros. made a point of ending any hope of new gameplay this year.

Through a message on social networks, Avalanche wished happy holidays to all followers and promises to share more news in 2022, something that will hardly go down well among those who have been waiting for months for news.

After spending 2021 practically in silence, broken only to announce the postponement, Avalanche decided to comment that only in 2022 you will have news from Hogwarts Legacy and this was more than expected.

To cause even more dismay, the studio only mentions news for next year and we don’t have anything precise, even if it was “in the summer” or “at E3”, just a vacant period.

Happy Holidays from the Avalanche team! We?re excited to share more news and updates on Hogwarts Legacy next year. pic.twitter.com/f1rBcJf91O — WB Games Avalanche (@AvalancheWb) December 16, 2021