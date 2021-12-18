Horoscope December 17: Last Full Moon of 2021

In today’s horoscope, Friday, December 17th, a Full moon in Twins it will be very strong and important because it is the last one of the year. Also, because it helps you to get out of your interior everything that hinders your steps that will lead you to reach the 2022 goals.

ARIES HOROSCOPE



Tonight’s Full Moon in Gemini is very important because it’s the last of the year. So, it’s good to use it to get out of your mind the negative memories that led to an energy drain that takes your strength until 2022, since you must know how to take advantage of it, because it will be one of the signs of good luck.

In your ritual list, include the negative thoughts that kept you from moving forward and these feelings of distrust, then follow the steps discussed in the introduction and, to make it stronger, say out loud: “Me, with the help of the Moon , I take those thoughts out of my mind and commit to integrating positive ideas for the coming year.”

TAURUS HOROSCOPE

Tonight’s Full Moon is the best opportunity to leave the negative financial events of 2021 behind and thus improve your finances for the next. This event is the best time to get out of beliefs and fears that do not allow you to enjoy everything you want materially. In the ritual wish list, remember to allow yourself to break out of low self-esteem as this will help you improve your economy.



After following the steps I explain in the introduction, connect your mental and emotional center by placing your hands on your chest. So, while breaking the leaves, say out loud: “I, with the power of this Moon, close a year of tension and do not appreciate myself. I promise to live a 2022 in abundance.”

TWINS HOROSCOPE

The last Full Moon of the year is very important because it is in your sign and, with this event, you will certainly change many things experienced to prepare for the next year. It’s an opportunity to clean up everything that didn’t do you good in 2021 and bring out what shouldn’t be with you until 2022.

Check your personality and your life that you want to leave behind, be it an attitude or bad habits. After performing the indicated ritual and making it stronger, while breaking the leaves, I said aloud: “I, with the power of this Moon, take away from me the ideas that this year have voided my determinations. I promise to live without conflict in 2022.”

CANCER HOROSCOPE

This Full Moon is very relevant because it is the last of the year and recommends leaving behind everything that caused some pain in 2021. The same is true for what you consider impossible to achieve. This can be from love, a promise of marriage or the experience of addictions. Also, if you’ve had hard-to-diagnose illnesses.

After performing the indicated ritual, while breaking the daughters and feeling it from the depths of you, I said aloud: “I, helped by Full Moon, remove from my life the bad experiences of love and illness in my body. I pledged in 2022 to increase faith in my power to heal myself and my merit to be happy.”

LION HOROSCOPE



Today is a very special night because it is the last Full Moon of the year. Also, because it allows you to step out of the 2021 treadmill that was absorbing your energy. This astral event gives you a great opportunity to leave behind all those desires, plans and hopes that you deem you are unable to achieve, as well as those people who put obstacles in your way.

Perform the indicated ritual and, to make it stronger, invoke the ruling Archangel of 2022 who will bring abundance and, when breaking the leaves, say aloud: “I, with the power of the Moon, finish these dreams of 2021 and the relationship with these people. I commit to the new year to renew my hopes.”



VIRGIN HOROSCOPE

Today’s Full Moon is special because it gives you one last chance in 2021 to close work plans that didn’t work for you or where you worked hard and didn’t achieve. It also helps you to clear the frustrations generated by these situations from within. It’s good that you take advantage of this so you don’t continue with a charge of energy that won’t allow you to flow in 2022.



After performing the ritual indicated at the beginning, connect with the Moon, break the leaves and say out loud: “I, with the help of the power of the Moon, free myself from this cycle of professional failures and feelings of anguish for not being able to what was desired. I promise to live in abundance.”

POUND HOROSCOPE

Lua Cheia is a special event and even more today because it is the last one this year. This will encourage you to let go of everything that limits you in 2022 and especially your frustrations from abroad; that is, if you have not obtained your documents or if you have not managed to develop outside your country.

As this astrological event is so special, you have to use all your inner strength in the ritual and, after doing it as directed, while destroying the leaves, I say aloud: “I, with the mighty help of the Moon, let it aside the belief that I cannot succeed abroad. I made a commitment in 2022 to follow my goal.”

SCORPIO HOROSCOPE



Today is the last Full Moon of the year and that’s why it’s so important. The universe gives you the opportunity to clean up and let go of all the bad and frustrated feelings this year. Otherwise they will continue to consume your energy and you will scatter. This cleaning is related to your shared earnings, inheritances, employment bonuses.

Do the ritual I indicate in the introduction and then, to make it stronger, while breaking the leaves, say out loud: “I, with the help of the Moon, close the cycle of not achieving better economic benefits. I committed in 2022 to live in prosperity and open to receiving abundance.”

SAGITTARIUS HOROSCOPE

Today’s Full Moon is very important because, in addition to being the last of the year, it affects you directly because it happens in your opposite sign. This astral event takes you out of painful experiences; especially, what you lived with your relationships and legal actions. As all of this in your horoscope has generated an energy that does not allow you to flow and limits you to the future, it favors you to close it.

After performing the ritual I indicate at the beginning, while breaking the leaves with the strength of your heart, say out loud: “I, with the power of the Moon, close the cycle of toxic relationships and love failures. I made a commitment in 2022 to prepare myself to live love.”

CAPRICORN HOROSCOPE

Today’s Full Moon brings a strong final energy because it is the last of the year and motivates you to clear the area of ​​your horoscope related to your work goals. It’s time to let go of all the plans you didn’t make, as well as frustration at not having the job you want or the salary you deserve; otherwise you will be stuck in negative energy.

After performing the ritual indicated in the introduction and while breaking the leaves, I said out loud: “I, with the help of the Moon, conclude and remove from my life the cycle of not having a job or earning little. From this moment on, with Lua’s help, I am committed to achieving my work goals until 2022.”

AQUARIUS HOROSCOPE

Today you have a sector of your horoscope that is under the influence of the last Full Moon of 2021 and therefore in the process of completion. This time, it happens in the area related to those financial speculations that didn’t come back to you and those frustrated loves that made you sad. The importance of this event is that if you do not receive the stagnant energy, it will not allow you to achieve what you want.

Do the commented ritual at the beginning and then, to make it stronger, while destroying the written sheets, say out loud: “I, with the power of the Moon, leave behind the bad experiences of 2020. I committed myself in 2022 to live in abundance in love and finance.”

FISH HOROSCOPE

Today’s Full Moon will be in Gemini and favors you to close or transform the difficult experiences lived this year in your home or in your family relationships. The same is true if you detected some childhood pattern that negatively marked you and that today does not allow you to move forward.

Do the ritual discussed at the beginning and, to make it stronger, when you break the leaves and with all the strength of your heart say: “I, with the power of the Moon, complete the cycle of family conflicts, housing problems or not to be able to build my own 2021 family. I promise to catch up and be happy next year.”

