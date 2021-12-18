Hospitals in Baixada Santista register queues and increase in patients with flu-like symptoms | More health

Hospitals and emergency rooms in Baixada Santista, on the coast of São Paulo, are crowded due to the increased flow of people with flu-like symptoms. Queues form due to the waiting time, and patients spend up to five hours waiting for medical attention.

This was the case of 31-year-old resident of Cubatão (SP) Daniele Almeida Ferreira. She went to the Children’s PS in the city in the late afternoon of Thursday (16), to take her daughter, who had a fever, headaches and body aches for three days, as well as dizziness. She arrived around 6:30 pm, and didn’t leave until close to midnight.

High in flu cases is confirmed in at least 9 states

Doria says that SP is in a state of attention for an increase in flu cases: ‘it’s not a concern yet’

“Just to pass the screening, it took three hours. There was no longer any place for people to sit, so there were people lying on the floor, because they could no longer stand up,” he says. She complains that the municipality does not have the structure to serve the population, even after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. “The Hospital de Cubatão did not prepare an environment for this event”, he says.

1 of 2 Hospital de Cubatão was full on Wednesday night (16) — Photo: Personal Archive/Daniele Almeida Ferreira Hospital de Cubatão was full on Wednesday night (16) — Photo: Personal Archive/Daniele Almeida Ferreira

In addition to the Influenza A and B viruses, which cause the flu, the circulation of other viruses may also be behind the sudden growth of a “set of respiratory illnesses,” according to doctors. The State of São Paulo has been registering this increase in cases of flu and is in a state of alert, as declared by Governor João Doria.

São Vicente is another city in the region that has registered queues and increased demand for patients at the Municipal Hospital. People who attend the site, most of the time, complain of the same symptoms, such as high fever and body aches. Precisely for this reason, the resident Ariane Santos de Toledo decided to look for the unit, as she and her son already have the same symptoms.

“I have a pain in my body that I can’t stand, neither sitting nor standing. I came to bring my son too, who has been coughing for more than a week. Then, we get here and there’s this neglect. people with respiratory symptoms. The woman went to the pediatrics with her daughter with a fever of 38°C. That’s because she took the thermometer, measured it and ran inside,” he informed in an interview to TV Tribuna, an affiliate of Rede Globo.

Resident Maria Lúcia dos Santos told the story that, a few days ago, she went to the unit in the morning and only left at night, when she received care. “I came here because I’m coughing a lot, and I have the flu. My chest hurts. Now my grandson has a lot of fever. I came here, and there are a lot of people in front of me,” he declared.

2 of 2 Hospitals in Baixada Santista register an increase in the flow of patients with flu-like symptoms — Photo: Reproduction Hospitals in Baixada Santista register an increase in the flow of patients with flu-like symptoms — Photo: Reproduction

In note, the City Hall of São Vicente informed that, so far, there are no confirmed cases of the H3N2 variant of the flu, and that the work of identifying any variant is carried out by the Instituto Adolfo Lutz (IAL).

Cubatao confirms that the city has an outbreak of flu caused by the Influenza A virus, and that the service provided by the emergency units in the city, Emergency Room Central, Emergency Room for Children and Emergency Care Unit has registered, in a single day, rates equivalent to a full week of the average of the last few months.

The Health Department emphasizes that the situation is atypical, but that it is restructuring the units to better serve the population, and that Cubatão is the only city in the region to maintain a Children’s Emergency Room through the SUS, thus receiving a greater demand from the than the population of the city.

In Bertioga, the Health Department confirmed that it registered an increase of about 80% in cases of flu syndrome cases. In the period from December 13th to 16th, the average is 282.75 cases per day. However, the folder adds that, so far, there has been no confirmation of any case of flu, and that there is collection of tests for diagnosis at the health unit.

In a statement, the ABC Foundation, responsible for managing the UPA Central de saints, clarifies that there is an atypical increase in demand for care in December, due to cases of flu syndrome, and therefore there is a longer waiting time for cases considered of low complexity. Those with greater severity, on the other hand, have immediate care.

Also according to the institute, between December 1st and 16th, the UPA Central de Santos treated 1,514 cases related to infections of the upper airways. During the entire month of December 2020, there were only 143 cases, which confirms the atypical increase.

The city of Mongagua has registered 10,940 influenza notifications since the beginning of 2020 to date. The municipality has 22 infirmary beds in the UPA, which were intended for the exclusive care of Covid-19 cases, in March 2021, to meet the demand. Recently, the space was reopened for other assistance, including flu. The Central PS and the nine USFs also provide care for mild flu syndromes.

In Guaruja, there is no flu outbreak, as informed by the city. Only four cases were identified in 2020 (three with Influenza B and one with unidentified Influenza virus), and five cases in 2021 with unidentified Influenza virus. In the city, there is no record of hospitalizations for any type of flu.

In Peruibe, cases of flu-like symptoms have entered as Covid-19, as reported by the municipal administration. Praia Grande and Itanhaém were the only cities that did not respond to questions from the g1 until the last update of this article.