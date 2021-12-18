how did he get here?

Time magazine this week chose Tesla’s CEO and SpaceX owner, Elon Musk, as the personality of the year 2021. of the Earth”, according to the result.

The North American publication has annually selected the Person of the Year for nearly a century. The title, which is chosen by the magazine’s editors, is not necessarily an award. It is representative of the influence the person or people have had in the world. In Musk’s case, many events culminated in the choice.

“He’s reshaping life on Earth and possibly life off Earth as well,” Edward Felsenthal, editor-in-chief of Time, said during NBC’s “Today” TV show on Monday.

Describing him as a “clown, genius, visionary, lord of the limits, showman and industrialist,” the magazine cited the breadth of Musk’s efforts, from founding space technology company SpaceX in 2002, his hand in creating the space company. alternative energy SolarCity and Tesla, which is now the most valuable automaker in the world.

Among the outstanding achievements, Time recalls that the SpaceX rocket company has surpassed Boeing and others in the industry to own the future of America’s space travel.

Its automaker, Tesla, controls two-thirds of the multibillion-dollar electric vehicle market it pioneered and is valued at $1 trillion. This made Musk, with a net worth of more than $250 billion, the richest individual in history, surpassing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

In recent weeks, the company has been dealing with allegations that it did nothing to combat sexual harassment in its factories.

The list of events connected with Musk follows. In April, SpaceX was awarded the exclusive contract by NASA, the US space agency, to place American astronauts on the Moon for the first time since 1972.

The company also carried out the first flight into space with a crew composed only of civilians. In May, Musk hosted “Saturday Night Live,” one of the most famous talk shows in the United States. In October, car rental giant Hertz announced it planned to add 100,000 Teslas to its fleet.

The American magazine also considered Musk’s influence on matters of cryptocurrency, climate, power generation, robotics and Artificial Intelligence. In the latter, the CEO this year announced a prototype humanoid robot that, according to the businessman, “with luck” could one day work on Mars.

In addition, the magazine emphasizes the way Musk dominates Wall Street: “The way finance works now is that things count not based on their cash flows, but on their proximity to Elon Musk,” wrote the columnist for Bloomberg, Matt Levine, in February, after Musk tweeted “Gamestonk!!” made the company take off.

Eccentric

“The richest man in the world does not own a home and has recently sold his fortune. An army of devotees hovers over his every statement.” This is one of the ways “Time” describes its Personality of the Year.

His eccentric way was also able to attract legions of fans. With 66 million Twitter followers, Musk has already declared that at least half of his tweets are “made on a throne of porcelain,” he said.

Time appoints Musk as someone who must make his mark on the world, whether for his deeds or his crimes. A few years ago, Musk was widely ridiculed as a crazed crook on the brink of bankruptcy when Tesla and SpaceX nearly ceased to exist. Now, the South African bends governments and industries to his ambition.

controversial man

Elon Musk can’t do it all without consequences and problems. In addition to reports by former employees of his companies of sexual harassment and poor working conditions, a federal jury in October ordered Tesla to pay $137 million to a black employee who accused the automaker of ignoring racial abuse.

Companies were also fined for numerous regulatory violations. The US federal government is investigating Tesla’s Autopilot software, which has been involved in an alarming number of parked emergency vehicle accidents, resulting in injuries and deaths.

The personality of the year nomination drew criticism primarily in the United States, where Musk is a controversial figure because of his attitude to taxes.

Tesla’s chief executive has publicly spoken out against a “billionaires tax.” This year, according to an investigation by ProPublica, an investigative journalism agency, it paid small tax rates in relation to the significant increase in its total wealth between 2014 and 2018. With that, the “real” tax rate that Musk paid in relation to the his fortune was 3.27%.

Musk also came to the fore in 2020 for downplaying the dangers of Covid-19. In September, during an interview with the New York Times podcast Sway, Tesla’s CEO said he would not get a vaccine against the disease.

The controversies surrounding Musk, in a way, reinforce the choice of “Time”. The publication cites that it is a “recognition of who most influenced the year’s events, for better or for worse”.

The honor has already been awarded to popes, health professionals who worked in the fight against Ebola and Greta Thunberg, an environmental activist who was 16 at the time.

Last year, the magazine chose US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. But he has also twice elected Hitler and Stalin, and in 1982, the Personality of the Year was “The Computer”.