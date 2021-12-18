How do I receive the PIS/Pasep salary bonus?

Workers are entitled to the salary bonus PIS/Pasep, but you must meet some requirements to receive the benefit. The amount of up to one minimum wage it can be of great help to thousands of Brazilians, even in the face of the pandemic caused by Covid-19.

Who can receive the PIS/Pasep salary bonus?

The benefit is intended for workers in private companies (PIS) and public servants (Pasep). However, to access it, it is necessary to meet certain criteria, such as:

Be in the PIS/Pasep system for at least five years;

Have received, during the base year, average remuneration of up to two minimum wages;

Have worked during the base year for at least 30 days, consecutive or not; and

Have all the data correctly passed on by the employer to the Annual Social Information Report (Rais).

Who cannot receive the PIS/Pasep salary bonus?

Cannot receive the benefit:

Domestic servants;

Rural workers employed by an individual;

Urban workers employed by an individual; and

Workers employed by an individual equivalent to a legal entity.

The amount of the salary bonus PIS/Pasep is calculated according to the minimum wage in force and in the number of months worked with a formal contract. In this sense, those who worked during the 12 months of the year will be entitled to the value of the national floor.

How to withdraw the PIS/Pasep salary bonus?

For workers entitled to PIS, the balance can be consulted on the website of the Federal Savings Bank. However, in order to have access to the benefit, the citizen can appear at an agency of the institution carrying an official document with a photo.

In addition, it is possible to withdraw the allowance at Caixa’s ATMs, lottery outlets or bank correspondents with the Citizen Card. Those who do not have an account at the institution can withdraw the benefit from bank correspondents.

For those entitled to Pasep, the balance can be consulted on the website of the Bank of Brazil or by calling 4004-0001, 0800 729 0001 or by calling 158. To receive the amount, citizens can go to a BB branch with an official identification document.