How will a Braskem be without Petrobras and Novonor – Money Times

THE Braskem (BRKM5) is on the way to becoming more independent, said the Bank of America (BofA), after the Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) and Novonor reach an agreement to sell up to 100% of the shares that the companies hold in the petrochemicals, via a secondary public offering (follow-on).

According to the Bank of America, independence can bring more flexibility to Braskem’s operations. The bank highlighted that Braskem purchases naphtha both from Petrobras and in imports.

If sales from the state-owned refineries continue to advance, this will allow the petrochemical company to work with independent refineries to maximize business opportunities.

“In Northeastern Brazil, where the RLAM (Landulpho Alves Refinery) is located, Braskem imports up to 85% of its raw material and has a five-year supply contract for the remaining 15%, which we hope has been transferred to Mubadala “, remember.

In the southern region, says the bank, Braskem has the possibility of importing 100% of its raw material, but it also has an agreement for 5% of its stock with Petrobras, which can be transferred to the new owners.

Towards the New Market

Along with the follow-on announcement, Petrobras said it signed an agreement with Novonor for Braskem’s migration to the Novo Mercado, the highest level of corporate governance in the B3 (B3SA3).

Braskem must carry out the necessary studies on migration, which must include the performance of certain acts, such as necessary governance adaptations with the respective corporate approvals.

Petrobras has a 36.1% stake in Braskem (47% voting shares and 22% preferred shares). Novonor’s holding corresponds to 38.3% (50.1% voting shares and 22.9% preferred shares).

Based on Braskem’s current market capitalization, the offer is valued at US$1.5 billion (approximately R$8.5 billion), said Bank of America. The combined value of voting shares is estimated at US$4.2 billion (close to R$23.8 billion).

Valuation

Bank of America reaffirmed the purchase recommendation on Braskem, despite the movement to normalize the spreads. The indicated target price is R$84.

According to analysts, the company should benefit from positive petrochemical margins, which should remain at attractive levels, as well as the economic recovery, its leadership in green polyethylene and a favorable valuation, despite the strong performance of the share in the year.

Braskem’s role accumulates the highest appreciation of the Ibovespa in 2021.

In the assessment of Alexsandro Nishimura, economist and partner at BRA, the positive environment for the company’s business in 2021 was a determining factor for the soaring stocks, with the increase in the international spreads of its products leading to clear improvements in quarterly results.

The impulse originated by the spreads caused Braskem reached in the third quarter net income of R$ 3.5 billion, reversing the loss of R$1.4 billion recorded in the same period in 2020.

In December, the board of directors of Braskem approved the distribution of BRL 6 billion in anticipated dividends, referring to the fiscal year 2021.

Payment will be made next Monday (20), with the base date of December 8th for holders of shares issued by the company traded on B3 and December 13th for holders of ADRs (American Depositary Receipt, stock receipt of a foreign company traded in the United States) on NYSE.

