Huerta returns to Chile after failing at Palmeiras

Defender Vlaber Huerta returned to Chile this Friday (17), after failing to pass the medical exams at Palmeiras. The club’s target for the defensive sector, the athlete underwent evaluation on Tuesday (14), but was restricted.

The club’s management chose not to maintain the business in the model adjusted with the Universidad Católica, something around R$ 10 million. Huerta would sign a four-season bond. The player’s return to the home country cools down the transaction and a loan, for example, is seen as difficult to happen at this point.

Discover the Nosso Lecture channel on Youtube! Click here.

Follow Our Lecture on twitter and in the Instagram / listen to the NPCast!

Meet and comment on the Our Lecture Forum

As stated by president Leila Pereira at her first press conference ahead of the club, this Thursday (16) at the Soccer Academy, Palmeiras will look for young athletes who can give sport and financial return to Palestra in the future. Hurta fit this profile before failing the medical evaluation.

In search of reinforcements for the next season and the dispute of the Club World Cup, Palmeiras is still looking to hire a center forward and a left-handed defender, pieces requested by coach Abel Ferreira. So far, Verdão has confirmed the arrivals of defensive midfielder Eduard Atuesta and goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba.

READ MORE