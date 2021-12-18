Hulk closes 2021 with more than 30 individual awards and orders replica cups for Atlético-MG | athletic-mg

It’s a tradition, and the furniture at Hulk’s house in Belo Horizonte will be reinforced in the near future. The main name of Brazilian football in 2021 always orders replicas of the cups won in his career. It won’t be different with the Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil champion trophies.

During the interview with the ge, when he was elected the best player, the best striker and the top scorer in the running points, Hulk stated that he had already asked for the Brasileirão cup, but that it took a few weeks. She will have a sister, the Copa do Brasil, in the player’s private gallery.

1 of 3 Hulk striker with Brazil Cup individual awards — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Hulk striker with individual awards at the Copa do Brasil — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

And there’s no lack of company for trophies and medals. In 2021, the top scorer of the year in Brazil – 36 goals – accumulated a similar number of individual awards. Only at the CBF Brazilian Nationals’ awards, he did everything possible. He also won the Silver Ball, Golden Ball and Top Scorer Ball in the competition. Hulk was voted best Brazilian player in July, August and November.

In the Copa do Brasil, the same thing. Hulk took home the champion’s trophy, and the tournament’s ace and top scorer awards.

He also received many trophies for best on the field, highlighting the Libertadores, in which he fought for the artillery and helped Galo to reach the semifinals of the tournament, eliminated undefeated. The club itself opens a poll for the fans to vote for the best on the field in the games, and, naturally, Hulk was the one who most accumulated the symbolic trophy.

After being champion of the Copa do Brasil – scoring his last goal of the season, and also closing the victory of Galo by 2-1 against Hurricane – Hulk posted a photo on Instagram with all the trophies won in 2021. the Brazilian and the knockout. The caption was as follows:

– I could write the biggest text in the world and I’m sure I couldn’t express such gratitude to GOD for so much blessing. Yesterday after the last game of the year I found myself in the corner by myself and started to cry and thank GOD for everything. And I also asked if I’m really worthy of everything he’s been doing in mine. Both personal and professional – wrote.

2 of 3 Individual Hulk Awards in 2021 — Photo: Publicity Individual Hulk Awards in 2021 — Photo: Publicity

Hulk in 2021 by Athletic

68 games

36 goals

12 assists

35 games

19 goals

6 assists

10 games

8 goals

1 assistance

12 games

7 goals

3 assists