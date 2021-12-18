‘I wouldn’t vote’ · TV News

MC Gui didn’t like Rico Melquiades’ victory at A Fazenda 13 in the final on Thursday (16). The singer said he didn’t think it was fair that the former MTV took home the R$1.5 million prize and would have preferred Marina Ferrari to have won. “I wouldn’t vote for him,” he blurted out.

The revelation took place during the Decompression Booth that was broadcast after the show ended. Lidi Lisboa asked if the MC thought Rico’s victory was fair. “I’m not the one who thinks it’s fair, Brazil that…”, he trailed off. “Didn’t think so?” summarized Lucas Selfie.

“It was fair for the winners, this program was made to deliver the award to those the public think it is fair. If I were the public, I wouldn’t vote for Rico, the truth is,” fired the funkeiro. “Maybe I would choose someone else because I don’t really fit the type of personality he had,” he said.

The actress then wanted to know to whom, among the four finalists, the singer would give the award. “Marina,” he stated. Throughout the program, however, MC Gui criticized the influencer several times for considering her a plant and for lack of positioning.

Alagoas ranked fourth, with only 2.7% of the votes. The third place was Solange Gomes, while the runner-up was Arcrebiano de Araújo. Rico won the award by obtaining 77.47% of the public’s preference.

Upon learning of the MC’s displeasure, Rico sneered. “I know he’s one of those, I didn’t root for him either. If he had been out there, I wouldn’t do a joint effort. Everything is fine,” stated the champion.

Check it out below:

