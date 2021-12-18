Ibovespa closes below 108,000 points and accumulates a 0.5% drop in the week; dollar rises more than 1% in the period

B3 Bovespa São Paulo Stock Exchange (Germano Lüders/InfoMoney)

With no positive news to boost the Ibovespa up, the index ended Friday’s session lower and with a negative weekly balance. On the options expiration day, the Brazilian stock exchange entered the mood of the international markets, which echoed the decisions of the largest Central Banks in the world, taken throughout the week. With less than two weeks to go before the end of the year, monetary authorities are signaling that the stimulus measures adopted throughout the pandemic are lagging behind.

“Investors remain cautious and still digest the monetary policy decisions of the world’s main central banks, which prioritize the fight against inflation and reduce monetary easing, while keeping an eye on the possible impacts of the new variant”, says Alexsandro Nishimura, economist and partner of BRA.

With Congress going into recess next week and the agenda of few indicators, Juan Espinhel, an investment specialist at Ivest Consultoria, explains that the Exchange should be more conditioned to international markets, in a period of low liquidity for business.

“We tend to suffer one more outflow of foreign capital and, for sure, a withdrawal of stimuli and an increase in interest rates abroad will impact the Stock Exchanges in the coming days”, says Espinhel.

The market is also more vulnerable to uncertainties about the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, which is apparently more transmissible but less lethal. In the UK, for example, cases have increased considerably, leading to new restrictions. Even so, the Central Bank of England was the first major BC to raise interest rates since the beginning of the pandemic – raising the rate from 0.10% to 0.25% per year, surprising the market.

This Thursday morning, it was the turn of the Central Bank of Japan to announce that it will reduce the emergency financing of the economy, adopted in the pandemic. The Japanese monetary authority, however, emphasized that interest rates will remain negative, even if other central banks increase rates, signaling that they are still very flexible in comparison with other CBs.

All this happened after the Central Bank of the United States (Federal Reserve) decided to accelerate the pace of withdrawal of stimulus (tapering), reducing the purchase of government bonds by US$ 30 billion per month. The expectation is that the asset purchase program will also end in March 2022. From then on, the Fed should carry out three interest rate hikes next year alone. Rates today fluctuate between zero and 0.25% per year. The United States has also had the highest inflation rates in decades.

Closing numbers

The Ibovespa closed down 1.04%, at 107,200 points. The volume traded on the day was R$ 37.7 billion. In the week, the index accumulates fall of 0.5%. The Ibovespa futures for February 2022 operates down 1.14%, to 108,650 points in the last trades of the day.

The dollar closed up 0.10%, at R$5.684 for purchases and R$5.685 for sales. In the week, the American currency accumulated high of 1.24%. The dollar futures for January 2022 operated at a slight drop of 0.07%, to BRL 5.701 close to closing.

In the extended session of the futures market, the DI for January 2023 was operating at a high of five basis points, at 11.75%; DI for January 2025 was up 13 basis points, at 10.75%; and the DI for January 2027 was up 15 basis points, at 10.65%.

Overseas exchanges and commodities

The New York Stock Exchanges closed lower for the second day in a row, on a quadruple expiration day (index options contract, index futures, stock options and stock futures). The Dow Jones closed down 1.48% to 35,366 points; the S&P 500 retreated 1.03% to 4,620 points; Nasdaq closed down 0.07% at 15,169 points

On the other hand, the European stock exchanges, which yesterday took off from New York and closed at a high, today had similar behavior to the American market. The indices reacted to the escalation of inflation and the increase in cases of the omicron variant. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index, which measures the performance of companies from 17 countries, closed down 0.56%.

In the segment of commodities, oil prices closed lower: the WTI barrel for January retreated 1.98% to US$70.72; and Brent’s for February fell 2.01% to $73.51.

