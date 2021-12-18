Ibovespa drops abroad in options expiration session in Brazil and USA By Reuters



by Andrew Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The drop this Friday, in line with the negative performance of European and US stock exchanges, with investors cautious in relation to Ômicron and still digesting decisions by central banks.

The session is expected to have above-average volatility, as it is marked by expiration of stock options in Brazil, and maturities of more than one type of contract in the US.

At 11:32 am, the Ibovespa dropped 1.03% to 107,213 points. The index headed for a slight fall in the week, interrupting two periods of high. The financial volume of the session was 5.2 billion reais.

Vale was the main negative contributor to the index, while BRF (SA:) was at the opposite end.

Technology-related papers are again sagging abroad, moving from growth stocks to value stocks, following decisions by some of the world’s leading central banks.

In the US, major stock indexes showed consolidated decline, while in Europe the pan-European index erased Thursday’s sharp gains.

The market has been reacting to monetary policy decisions in different directions in recent days. The US has indicated it will end its bond purchases in March, paving the way for 2022, while the European Central Bank pledged continued support for the economy, gradually withdrawing stimulus and the Central Bank of England surprisingly raised the .

Furthermore, fears about the potential effects of the new Ômicron variant continue to negatively influence the market.

In Brazil, auctions of areas in the pre-salt this morning and of energy transmission, at 3 pm, may move shares of companies in these sectors.

Highlights

BRF was up 5.5%, after skyrocketing 11%, after proposing to its shareholders a capital increase through the issuance of 325 million new common shares, potentially raising 6.63 billion reais. The deal is still pending approval at a general shareholders’ meeting, scheduled for January 17, and favorable market conditions. Bank analysts highlighted that BRF’s internal regulations allow a shareholder to exceed 33.3% of interest without triggering a “poison pill”, which would allow Marfrig, if it wants to, to take control of the company through follow-on without an offer acquisition of shares to all shareholders.

Marfrig (SA:), in turn, rose 4.1%. Company announced interim dividends of 830 million reais and repurchase of $100 million in senior notes due 2026.

Inter Unit Bank (SA:) yielded 7% and PN dropped 6.9%. Among other negative highlights, Yduqs (SA:) was down 5.8% and CVC (SA:) was down 3.9%.

Petrobras PN (SA:) fell 1.4% and ON retreated 1.7%, given the drop in concerns about Ômicron. The company also participated this morning in an auction of surplus in the area known as transfer of rights.

Vale (SA:) was down 0.6%, even after a new increase in the price of steel in Asia on expectations of a recovery in steel demand in China.

Americanas (SA:) yielded 3.8%, after a strong discharge the day before. Magazine Luiza (SA:) dropped 4.8% and VIA ON yielded 3.1%.

GPA (SA:) dropped 3.8% and Assaí (SA:) dropped 1.8%. Companies informed that the independent members of the board of directors of both companies approved the contract for assignment of rights to explore commercial points between the companies.