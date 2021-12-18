In addition to Navarro, Palmeiras can hire 2 more forwards

Credit: Fabio Menotti/ Ag. Palmeiras

It has reinforcement from Palmeiras. Alviverde sent the signing of striker Rafael Navarro, Botafogo’s highlight this season, and it shouldn’t stop there. According to journalist Jorge Nicola, Verdão may still hire two other center forwards for 2022.

“Palmeiras will not stop at Navarro. Palmeiras is still looking for one or two more reinforcements for the center forward position, as this sector is going to undergo huge changes for the season”, informed journalist Jorge Nicola, on his YouTube channel.

It is worth remembering that Willian Bigode is very close to closing with Fluminense and Luiz Adriano should also leave Alviverde. Besides them, Deyverson has a contract until the middle of 2022 and can also leave.

“One of the targets (for center forward) is Yuri Alberto, from Internacional. Palmeiras is also studying the conditions of a possible deal with Wesley Moraes, 25-year-old Brazilian forward, who belongs to Aston Villa and borrowed tow from Club Brugge. São Paulo made an official proposal, but Wesley Moraes prefers to play for Palmeiras”, he also said.

Navarro Hiring

Also according to the journalist, Navarro should travel to São Paulo next week, where he will undergo exams and should sign with Verdão.

“He will sign a five-year contract. Jumping from 30,000 reais a month, salaries in the days of Botafogo, to something around R$300,000 a month at Palmeiras, including salary, image rights and also gloves”, revealed Jorge Nicola.

READ TOO:

Ball market: Palmeiras starts talks to hire a Chinese midfielder

Ball market: Abel Ferreira would have asked Palmeiras to hire Carlos Vela

Ball market: No space with Abel Ferreira, striker strikes with São Paulo club

Ball market: Grêmio resigns after relegation and professional unburdens himself

Ball market: Defender Dedé enters the sights of Serie A big club

Will leave? Flamengo striker has a controversial attitude on social media and receives criticism

Ball Market: Going out? Palmeiras takes action that could define Luiz Adriano’s future

Volta de Paulinho, future of Luan, millionaire payroll and more: the latest news from Corinthians

Ball market: Palmeiras makes last attempt to have Danilo Barbosa in the Club World Cup