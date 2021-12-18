In “challenging year”, Fux says that democracy won







Fux cited attacks and threats by President Jair Bolsonaro and his allies throughout the year Photo: Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters

The president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luiz Fux, said this Friday, 17, that the Supreme Court will be attentive to the needs of Brazil next year, ready to act and react if necessary, based on the laws and the Constitution, after highlighting that rhetorical and real threats in 2021 were fought and faced.

“It is worth remembering, however, that this Supreme Court will always remain attentive to the needs of Brazil this coming year, being ready to act and react when necessary, always respecting and enforcing respect for the laws and the Constitution,” he said in closing speech of the year of the Judiciary Branch.

In his speech, Fux said that the Supreme Court and the Judiciary as a whole faced rhetorical threats, which, according to him, were fought with the union and cohesion of ministers, and real threats, faced with “firm and courageous” positions of the STF.

After highlighting a “challenging year”, the president of the Supreme Court said that democracy won, because it convinced Brazilians of the importance for the exercise of “our freedoms and equality”.

“In the same tone, the Federal Supreme Court remained proud and firm in defending the Constitution and democratic institutions”, he exalted.

After highlighting the cohesion of the court, the Supreme President nominally exalted all the ministers, citing the new member, André Mendonça, who took office the day before.

The minister concluded the statement by stressing that the STF is one and is permanently united around a greater objective, “guaranteeing the stability of the Democratic State of Law in Brazil, protecting the rights and guarantees of the Brazilian people”.

attacks

The Judiciary Summit was the target of a series of attacks and threats from President Jair Bolsonaro and allies of him throughout the year. At the height of the clashes, Bolsonaro even said that he could fail to comply with court decisions by Minister Alexandre de Moraes and hinted at acting outside the four lines of the Constitution.

The president and his allies became the target of a series of investigations conducted by the Supreme. The court also made during the covid-19 pandemic decisions that ran counter to Bolsonaro’s interests. He spent three months of truce in attacks on the STF, but — recently and at a time when he is at a low in popularity polls — he returned to the charge in criticism of Power.

The chief executive was not named by name in Fux’s statement. Next year there will be presidential elections and Bolsonaro is expected to seek re-election.

In the speech, Fux recalled that the Covid-19 pandemic has not yet come to an end and that all recommendations must be followed to avoid further losses. There were more than 617,000 deaths by Covid since the beginning of the health crisis in Brazil — the second country in the world with the highest number of deaths caused by Covid, only behind the United States.

“In the second year of the pandemic, this Supreme Court once again prioritized processes aimed at saving lives and ensuring the health of Brazilians, always valuing science and rejecting denial,” he said.