“In five minutes I was fired”

Ari Peixoto was one of the reporters fired by Globo due to the economy that the station is seeking for 2022. This Friday (12/17), in an interview on Rádio Tupi in Rio de Janeiro, the journalist spoke about the dismissal process and lamented the way it happened.

“I arrived for work one fine day, the director called me and within five minutes I was fired. He arrived, asked me to sit down and said ‘look, Ari, I have news to give you. Globo is turning you off'”, he said.

Ari Peixoto Ari Peixoto and Alberto Gaspar: dismissed Alberto Gaspar and Ari Peixoto: no farewell email, they were sent away from Globo jr liners Linhares Jr was also firedTwitter/Reproduction Renato Machado and Francisco José Renato Machado and Francisco José were fired from GloboReproduction / Globe 0

The reporter was an international correspondent in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in Jerusalem, in the Middle East, he worked with the Arab Spring in Egypt and confesses that he expected a more honorable departure from the network due to the history he built there.

“You glamorize this moment of departure. You think the guy will have the consideration, the respect to say there ‘be prepared, you’re going to leave’”, he explained.

Do you want to get inside the world of the famous and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the channel of metropolises: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos