In France, 68% of parents of children aged 5 to 11 years would not want their children to be vaccinated against Covid-19

According to a recent survey by Elabe, more than two-thirds (68%) of parents of children ages 5 to 11 oppose Covid-19 vaccination. These numbers echo similar findings from other studies on the subject.

Described as a “necessity” by the head of government, considered “desirable” by the President of the Republic, the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years against Covid-19 is facing massive hostility from the parents in question.

At least that’s what results from an Elabe survey for L’Express, BFMTV and SFR, published on December 16, according to which more than two-thirds (68%) of parents of children aged 5 to 11 years. Rejection that, on the other hand, would not be shared by the majority of French people, since, as reported by the AFP, in the general population, 51% of those questioned would be in favor of vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 years against the Covid19.

Although the extension of the vaccination campaign to younger age groups was brought back on the table during the “fifth wave”, the reluctance is still strong due to several factors. Among the arguments presented, there is the idea that children would pay the price for the selfishness of the elderly and vulnerable ​​who chose not to be vaccinated.

Advertising. Scroll to continue reading.

Above all, the need to vaccinate the youngest is not obvious to parents, as we know that in France there have been only three deaths directly related to Covid-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years since March 2020.

In France, children of this age category do not have access to Covid-19 vaccination, except, as of December 15, children “at risk of developing severe forms of Covid-19” and those “who live in the entourage of an immunocompromised person start in December 15, 2021”, according to the website of the health authorities.

According to the same source, “additional opinions from the High Authority for Health, the National Ethics Advisory Board (CCNE) and the Vaccine Strategy Steering Committee (COSV) on the opening and modalities of the vaccination campaign for all children of the 5 to 11 years is expected very soon.”

Advertising. Scroll to continue reading.

Information is from RT

Government of Rondônia makes law that prohibits passport vaccination official

Anvisa asks children to remain under observation after vaccination

Bolsonaro wants to know who approved the vaccine for children

Anvisa authorizes use of Pfizer’s vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 years