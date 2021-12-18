In polarized dispute, Chile defines its next president this Sunday | World

The ultra-rightist José Antonio Kast and the leftist Gabriel Boric face each other this Sunday (19) at second round of the polarized dispute for the presidency of the Chile. It is the first presidential election since the country was shaken by widespread protests against inequality that yielded months of marches and episodes of violence in the streets two years ago.

“It’s a very uncertain election in a very abnormal year, it’s been two very abnormal years since the social turmoil, nothing is predictable”, says Kenneth Bunker, director of consultancy Tresquintos.

The dispute divides Chileans between a revitalized progressive left, which has grown a lot since the 2019 protests, it is a far-right countermovement that endorses the harsh message of “law and order” of Kast.

More than 15 million Chileans can vote to choose the successor to conservative Sebastián Piñera. However, in the first round, the voter turnout was 47%.

According to a survey by AtlasIntel consultancy that Reuters had access to on Thursday, Kast, who won a partial majority in the first round on November 21, has 48.5% of voting intentions, ahead of Boric, with 48 .4%. When invalid votes are removed from the account, each candidate gets 50%, meaning there is a tie.

Boric, 35 years old and graduated in Law at the University of Chile, comes from the extreme south of the country, from Punta Arenas. He is agnostic, single and childless. Kast, 55, is also a lawyer, but studied at the Catholic University. He has been married since 1991 to María Pía Adriasola, has nine children and belongs to the Catholic movement Schönstatt.

With the minimum age to run as a candidate, Boric represents the Aprovo Dignity coalition, which brings together the broad Front – of which the candidate is a part – and the Communist Party.

Kast, of the ultra-conservative Republican Party – which he founded – won the first round on November 21 and managed to align all the Chilean right-wing parties around his name.

Both Boric and Kast have been implementing changes to their governing plans since moving into the second round. Kast, a lawyer and former member of parliament affiliated with the Republican Party, maintains his idea of ​​building a ditch on Chile’s northern borders. According to him, as reported by the RFI, this would be an effective solution against the entry of irregular immigrants arriving from the borders with Peru and Bolivia.

The republican candidate removed two points from his government program that were widely criticized by public opinion: the construction of new thermoelectric plants and the elimination of the Ministry of Women and Gender Equity. In addition, the rightist added some points, such as the environmental theme, vaguely mentioned earlier, but which remains with little detail.

Boric’s program remains centered on three reforms he considers essential: pensions, health and education. There are three more themes that permeate most of the proposals: feminism, climate crisis and decent work. The leftist also added more moderate elements to his program, such as a tax reform, which should be able to collect the equivalent of 6% of GDP in the four years of government and with the goal of reaching 8% in eight years.

Whoever wins the second round will face a complex economic scenario: after the vigorous recovery of 2021, growth is expected to slow down and Chile’s public debt to rise next year.

Kast and Boric represent antagonistic projects in the economy.

While the young leftist deputy is liberal on social issues and defends European-style “welfare state” in the economic field, his opponent, a 55-year-old lawyer, defends the neoliberal economic model and has an ultra-conservative view on social issues, expressed in its opposition to abortion and same-sex marriage..

Kast proposes cutting taxes on large companies and keeping the pension system private. Boric plans a tax reform that includes higher taxation of the super-rich and the high-income to collect an additional 5% of GDP, which would be aimed at expanding the state’s participation in the provision of social security.

The leftist candidate favors a new pension system that replaces the one inherited from the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990), a central theme in Chilean society and which has been one of the main demands of social protests in recent years, by the very low pensions that pay.

“Kast’s model is more friendly to the market,” while Boric has “a great distrust of the private sector,” says Francisco Castañeda, an economist at the University’s School of Business.

In the final stretch for the second round, the two candidates moderated their speeches, especially in the economic sphere, integrating new advisers to their teams, seeking to attract voters from the center.

In fact, renowned economists who followed the years of the governments of the Concertation of center-left parties after the dictatorship, marked by great prosperity, declared their support for Boric in the second round, among them Ricardo French-Davis.

Initially, Boric proposed a tax reform that would raise 8% of GDP and now wants 5%, while Kast gradually introduced his relief from 27% to 17% of the tax on large companies.

After registering a 5.8% drop in 2020 as a result of health restrictions caused by the pandemic, Chile will end 2021 with a GDP expansion of around 11.5%.

Much of this recovery is due to the strong increase in private consumption, following the state bonuses paid by the pandemic and the three early withdrawals from private pension funds (up to 10% each time), approved by Congress due to strong popular pressure.

Furthermore, since the middle of the year, economic activities have largely resumed after a successful anti-covid vaccination campaign, promoted by the government of Sebastián Piñera, managed to reach more than 90% of the target population.

As the world’s leading producer of copper, Chile also benefited from the international rise in the metal, driven by Chinese demand.

Pension fund withdrawals alone represented an injection of $50 billion, while the government allocated $3 billion a month until December to pay the Emergency Family Income (IFE) bonus.

For 2022, the Central Bank is expected to raise interest rates again to contain inflation, which will end the year at around 6%, double its target. Furthermore, delivery of the IFEs will be suspended.

Whichever “the candidate who reaches the presidency next year, he will have to be in charge of a complex macroeconomic scenario, in which he will have to calibrate the withdrawal of the fiscal stimulus”, added Ortiz.

Aware of this scenario, Boric and Kast pledged to ensure the consolidation of fiscal accounts to contain the public debt, which in June 2021 reached 33.1% of GDP.

“There is a clear awareness that without fiscal discipline, the Chilean economy would face more difficult times than those projected for 2022”, says Castañeda.

A victory by Kast would be more valued by the market, but there is fear that his policies will provoke protests. If the winner is Boric – who leads the polls, which have been banned since December 4 – economic uncertainty could spread, especially given his tax reform bill, although there would be relative relief in the streets.