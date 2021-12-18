In ‘The More Life, the Better!’, Guilherme insults Flávia after a kiss: ‘You see!’ | come around

Guilherme and Flávia kiss
▶ Remember the first kiss between the two (even if it’s fake):
Flávia kisses Guilherme to escape from Leco and Neco
But soon after, Guilherme will be sorry and say that this should never have happened. Flávia will act naturally and ask him to seize the moment:
“But it happened. Let it go.”
“Let go of what? Are we going to a motel? Are you going to become my lover?”, Guilherme will say.
Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will be disgusted with Guilherme’s rudeness (Mateus Solano) – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
Flávia will be mad with what she has just heard and will say that she never thought about this possibility. However, the doctor will not believe it and will push the responsibility for the kiss exclusively onto the dancer:
“You spent the entire night hitting on me. You think I’m one of those idiots you hit? That I’m going to build you an oceanfront apartment?”
Angry with the accusations, Flávia will say that Bill is delusional and will say that he never wanted any of this. The doctor will not be satisfied and will continue to offend the girl:
“See if you’re nobody to me.”
Poor Flavia!!! 😥
Keep an eye on the week’s summary to find out everything that’s going to happen on the soap opera! Check out Saturday’s chapter:
18 Ten
Saturday
Rose reveals to Joana her story with Neném. Guilherme is rude to Flávia, who asks to stay at Murilo’s house. Guilherme manipulates Tigger for Rose to accept that he returns home. Odete forces Juca to send Flávia away. Paula gives Flávia a job. Trombada praises Baby. Rose watches the excited family and is annoyed. Trombada’s fiancee appears at training and insinuates herself with Baby. Rose tells her husband that she won’t sleep with him anymore. Guilherme thinks about Flávia. Teca tries to grab Neném in the locker room, while Trombada approaches.
Check out the full summary for the day and week!