Influenza H3N2 is in at least 11 states and lights up alert in the country

In recent weeks, with the drop in cases and deaths from Covid-19, an outbreak of another disease has drawn attention. Patients infected with influenza A, more specifically the H3N2 strain, have sought healthcare services to deal with their flu symptoms.

The virus, which has already caused an epidemic of cases in Rio de Janeiro, is present in at least 10 other units of the federation, including the Federal District, according to a survey by the metropolises held with the state secretaries. With symptoms similar to Covid’s – cough, nasal congestion, fever and muscle pain – it is easy to confuse the two diseases and a PCR test is needed to be sure which virus is responsible for the infection.

Federal District, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Espírito Santo, Bahia, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Amazonas, Rio Grande do Norte, Maranhão and Ceará have already registered cases of influenza. Goiás has not yet had confirmation, but monitors nine suspected cases of H3N2 infection. Some federative units warn that the deletion of SUS data is making it difficult to notify patients with the virus, and the numbers may be higher than those disclosed so far.

“Since 12/9, federal information systems have been unavailable, including SIVEP Influenza, where cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) and Covid-19 are reported, hampering the updating of state statistics. Consequently, the monitoring of statistics is impacted, making it difficult to define coping strategies at an opportune moment”, informed, in a note, the São Paulo Health Department.

The Department of Health of Amazonas reports that the state has registered, since the beginning of November until Friday (17/12), 494 positive cases of influenza, 262 of which in just the last week. However, this is the seasonal period of the disease in the north, where the federative unit is located.

In Rio, around 21,000 people were diagnosed with influenza in the last three weeks of November. Earlier this week, the municipal secretary of Health of São Paulo, Edson Aparecido, told CNN that the capital of São Paulo is also experiencing an outbreak of the disease.

Greater viral circulation

The flu virus, influenza, is nothing new and reappears every year. The difference is that it usually takes place in the winter months, starting in May, and not at the height of summer. Because of this difference, several states are already asking for extra attention from health facilities for suspected cases and reinforcement of the testing protocol.

According to virologist Bergmann Ribeiro, from the University of Brasília (UnB), this increase is caused by the return to activities and the relaxation of protection measures at a time of low in cases and deaths caused by Covid-19.

Another possible reason is the lack of adherence to the national influenza vaccination campaign, which took place during the immunization against the coronavirus. In Ceará, for example, the 2021 coverage rate was the lowest in the last 23 years. The immunizing agent also does not maintain the same effectiveness six months after application and the main risk groups (the elderly, children and pregnant women) received the formula in April 2021.

Finally, the emergence of the H3N2 Darwin strain, a kind of influenza variant that may escape the protection of the current vaccine, would be contributing to the increase in cases. Butantan informs that, following the recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO), the new formula for the immunizing agent against influenza will include the strain, and should start being produced in January.

Despite having symptoms similar to the infection caused by the coronavirus, influenza has a lower fatality rate, between 0.1% and 0.2%, while Covid has between 1% and 2%. The main difference is the severity of the early signs of flu, which are stronger than those shown by people with Covid who have already received vaccines.

Prevention

Like Covid-19, the flu virus is airborne, and the use of a good quality mask, social distance and hand hygiene are enough to avoid contamination. The influenza vaccine also protects, within the first six months after application, against H1N1 and H3N2, in addition to influenza B.

The recommendation is to seek medical attention when symptoms include shortness of breath, pressure or pain in the chest, and bluish coloration of the lips or face.