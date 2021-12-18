Institutions invade the metaverse: Nike, Apple, Microsoft and more compete for space in the industry – Opinion

“Gradually…until suddenly”: the expression describes a common perception in innovation processes. Entrepreneurs spend years challenging technological paradigms, sporadically announcing some incremental achievements, until some big milestone wins public attention and gives the impression that everything happened very quickly.

In recent weeks, the crypto world and traditional companies have faced a major milestone, the transition of the giant Facebook to the metaverse, now renamed Meta. Mark Zuckerberg announced that his company will now be focused on creating Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) experiences for its users to interact online as if they were physically gathered.

The public responded in kind: a few days after the news, searches for “metaverse” grew by 900%, according to data from Google Trends, and cryptoactives linked to the sector were up 151% according to CoinMarketCap, denoting a sense of urgency typical of retail.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Reverberations in the corporate world

In the corporate environment, the news is little new: technology giants such as Nvidia, Tencent, Microsoft and Apple already have their own initiatives with VR and AR.

Apple, in particular, represents well the gradual aspect of this technological revolution. The company, perceived as the main candidate to unlock the economy of the metaverse, had already registered in 2012 a “helmet” with a screen for virtual experiences, has been gradually investing in device development and, apparently, is very close to finally launching a product from type.

While it may not be the first to achieve mass adoption with its VR and AR devices, experts believe the company will be able to use its impressive expertise in usability development and product marketing to lead the new trend.

Epic Games, another giant in the race for the metaverse, has already taken important steps in the field of software. The company is using its popular Fortnite game to promote VR experiences, having reached more than a million viewers at the virtual shows of rapper Travis Scott and pop singer Ariana Grande.

Other companies took advantage of the momentum generated by the Meta to boost their initiatives. Nike has begun to virtually represent its shoes sold as NFTs, so they can be used in games and other experiences on Nikeland, the metaverse being developed by the brand. On December 13th, the company purchased a digital sneaker producer to accelerate its journey through the ecosystem.

The Winklevoss twins, known for vying for the rights of Facebook founders against Zuckerberg, raised $400 million for their own initiative. Entrepreneurs, who, until now, have undertaken with their own resources, criticize the social network model based on the commercialization of user data and promise a metaverse with “technology that protects the rights and dignity of individuals”.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

In Brazil, one of the largest financial institutions in the country announced its projects in the metaverse. According to Banco do Brasil, virtual experiences will be offered simulating the day-to-day operations of the bank, such as filling up ATMs and driving vaults, and a virtual tour of the exhibition “Egito Antigo” at Centro Cultural Banco do Brazil Rio de Janeiro (CCBB-RJ).

Reverberations in the crypt world

In the crypto world, Zuckerberg’s announcement brought impressive breath. With billions of dollars being invested in crypto projects for the metaverse, signs of optimism were mainly seen in the appreciation of cryptoactives related to the virtual goods market.

Like the Winklevoss brothers, entrepreneurs in the crypto world show concern with the development of projects focused on the exploration of user data, which can drive decentralized initiatives in parallel with the institutional scenario.

Token appreciation

The wave of confidence brought great appreciation to projects related to the metaverse. As can be seen in the chart below, on the 25th of November, the Metaverse Index (MVI, the industry’s cryptoactive index) came to register 151% of return in relation to the day of the announcement. In the following weeks, the segment gave in to the downward pressure brought about by Bitcoin – although it still maintained a return of more than 50% compared to October 28th.

In this context, the MANA, GALA and SAND tokens gained prominence, with returns above 450% in the period.

Here, the gradual character of the emergence of this ecosystem is highlighted once again: Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND) are projects being developed since 2015 and 2017, respectively. While the first one has been operational since 2017, but with still little traction among users, The Sandbox launched its alpha version on the last 29th of November.

internal sales

Even more important than the appreciation of tokens, the last few weeks have seen a wave of investments in the internal economy of metaverse projects. This trend became clear with the appreciation of virtual land.

On November 23, land in Decentraland was purchased for the equivalent of more than $2.4 million by Metaverse Group, a virtual real estate development company. The next day, a piece of land at Axie Infinity changed hands for $2.3 million.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

And the biggest movement was yet to come: after 4 years of development, the first version of The Sandbox project attracted great interest from retail and institutional investors. In just four days, internal sales in this ecosystem had already totaled around US$86 million.

The highlight was the record value of US$4.3 million for land purchased by Republic Realm, a virtual developer that already owns around 2,500 pieces of land in 19 virtual worlds. On part of the newly purchased land, the company plans to build in partnership with Atari.

Conclusion

The recent wave of optimism in the metaverse is certainly not the cause of the technological transformation to come. This will come, yes, thanks to the gradual work of entrepreneurs and developers in the sector. But by attracting so much attention and resources, this market momentum could accelerate the emergence of industry solutions and user adoption.

It is to be expected that, in this context, the dispute of hardware producers for navigation in the metaverse will intensify towards an oligopolistic equilibrium – in which Apple, Microsoft and Google, which have been developing this type of solution for years, would tend to stand out and have a large advantage in the current paradigm of mobile devices.

In the software industry, however, there is likely to be more room for competition – except perhaps when it comes to operating systems and underlying technologies for the paradigm. Here, not only will be able to compete not only the most known technology companies, but also those of the virtual games branches and the decentralized projects.

For the success of crypto initiatives in the sector, the ability to integrate with core solutions such as devices, operating systems and communication protocols is especially important. The segment may be leveraged by the maturation of the crypto world, with greater acceptance and collaboration from institutions, by the power of communities and by the recognition of the importance of user data privacy.

Related