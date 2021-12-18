‘Institutions resisted’ attacks and drove away ‘the ghost of retrogression’, says Barroso in balance | Politics

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), said on Friday (17) that, this year, Brazilian institutions “resisted” attacks against the electoral process and democracy and pushed away the “ghost of retrogression “.

The statement was made during the closing speech of the work of the year at the Electoral Court.

“Brazilian democracy has lived through serious moments in recent times. Threats of closing the congress, the STF, non-compliance with decisions and the parade of tanks in Praça dos Três Poderes. The delay surrounded our lives threateningly. In this environment, the public debate was dominated by many sometimes by lying, by disinformation and by hatred,” he said, Barroso, without naming names.

Barroso’s criticisms refer to repeated actions and statements by President Jair Bolsonaro. Over the past three years, Bolsonaro has questioned the fairness of the Brazilian electoral process and the security of electronic voting machines, without proof.

The president has become the target of an inquiry to investigate his attacks on electronic voting machines. This Thursday (16), the Federal Police stated to the Supreme Court (STF) that Bolsonaro had a “direct and relevant” action to generate misinformation about the electoral system.

Bolsonaro promoted ‘disinformation’ about ballot boxes, says PF

One of these attacks occurred last June, when, during a “live”, the president presented false news and videos with content already denied by authorities as “indications” that the Brazilian electoral system is not secure.

Barroso, also without mentioning Bolsonaro’s name, referred to the episode, which took place in September, in which the President of the Republic said that he would no longer respect Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ decisions.

Bolsonaro later backed off and, in a “Declaration to the Nation,” the president recanted his aggression against Moraes.

Barroso’s statement also makes reference to the controversial display of tanks on the Esplanade of Ministries, in August, which took place on the same day that the Chamber of Deputies would vote on a proposal for the adoption of the printed vote, which the Supreme Court deemed unconstitutional.

In defeat for Bolsonaro, the Chamber rejected and shelved the proposal.

“The positive balance of everything that we have been through is that the institutions resisted and removed the ghost of retrogression, of the breach of constitutional legality, of authoritarian adventures that always end in failure,” he said.

Barroso also cited the discussion as a printed vote and that the discussion was suspected of “dark intentions”.

“Throughout the year, we had to expend a lot of energy on wrong discussions. We should be discussing the democratization of parties, which should not have an owner.”

The minister took stock of the year and mentioned the TSE’s initiatives in favor of raising awareness about electronic voting machines.

Barroso once again stated that the Court works with transparency and “nothing is done secretly”.

“The Brazilian electronic voting machine does not enter the network and, therefore, it cannot be accessed remotely,” he said.