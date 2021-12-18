Inter trades at a third of Nubank on the Stock Exchange and has 100% potential – Money Times

the analysts of BTG Pactual were meeting with the administration of the Interbank (BIDI11), during the investor’s third day, and left confident that the company is ready to see a take-off in its results from 2023.

“As engagement increases and new fronts gain more traction, improving ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) in the coming quarters, we expect profitability to grow, especially in 2023 and beyond,” they explain.

Eduardo Rosman, Ricardo Buchpiguel and Thiago Paura reiterated their recommendation to buy the shares and highlighted them as one of the main choices on the Stock Exchange.

The target price of R$65 is equivalent to an upside potential of approximately 100%. “So, even with the 60% drop from its highest level of R$85, we are confident with the investment”, they note.

As a basis for comparison, analysts highlighted that Inter’s assets trade at the equivalent of 3.2 times the price over book value, while the Nubank (NAKED; NUBR33) is at 10 times. That’s about a third.