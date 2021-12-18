Internet users see political indirection in Adriane Galisteu’s look in the final of ‘A Fazenda’ | Television

Adriane Galisteu chose a black suit to present the final of ‘A Fazenda 13’reproduction
Posted 17/12/2021 09:32 | Updated 12/17/2021 09:33 AM
Rio – The presenter Adriane Galisteu chooses a black suit to command the grand final of the reality show “A Fazenda”, which took place this Thursday night. Galisteu’s outfit had the number 013, a reference to the 13th edition of the program, on the left side. Netizens soon found “subliminal messages” on the jacket.
There were people referring to the Korean series “Round 6” and even people saying that the number was a tribute to former PT president Lula. “Galisteus positioning himself at 13,” joked one person. “The subliminal message on 013. Diva,” said another viewer. “Galisteu’s look refers to the final moments of the game’s finalists in the Round 6 series. Galisteu is sensational!!!” said another person.
Galisteu’s look refers to the last moments of the game’s finalists in the Round 6 series. Galisteu is sensational!!!#FinalA Farm
— (@MissBelem) December 17, 2021
Adriane Galisteu with the look of the last round 6 feat. Lula 2022.#FinalA Farm #The farm pic.twitter.com/7Aa7pZHp4n
— lottery with armored glass (@atenafranci) December 17, 2021
Is the 013 on Galisteu’s clothes from Fazenda 13 or indirect Lula? Hahahaha#FinalA Farm #The farm pic.twitter.com/sv0n9SgOSB
— #RicoCampeão 77.47% (@RealitysDaTV) December 17, 2021
Galisteu already sending its support to Lula #FinalA Farm pic.twitter.com/9C6OrKK9qV
— Mauricio (@Multimauricio00) December 17, 2021
Galisteu’s outfit is a reference to round 6 kkkkkkk I loved
— naju (@ana_xuIia) December 17, 2021
Galisteu’s look inspired by Round 6. I was in doubt if the 13 is from Fazenda 13 or Lula 22 #The farm #FinalA Farm
— Barbara Saryne (@BarbaraSaryne) December 17, 2021