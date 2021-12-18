Internet users see political indirection in Adriane Galisteu’s look in the final of ‘A Fazenda’ | Television



Adriane Galisteu chose a black suit to present the final of ‘A Fazenda 13’ – Reproduction

Adriane Galisteu chose a black suit to present the final of ‘A Fazenda 13’reproduction

Posted 17/12/2021 09:32 | Updated 12/17/2021 09:33 AM

Rio – The presenter Adriane Galisteu chooses a black suit to command the grand final of the reality show “A Fazenda”, which took place this Thursday night. Galisteu’s outfit had the number 013, a reference to the 13th edition of the program, on the left side. Netizens soon found “subliminal messages” on the jacket.

There were people referring to the Korean series “Round 6” and even people saying that the number was a tribute to former PT president Lula. “Galisteus positioning himself at 13,” joked one person. “The subliminal message on 013. Diva,” said another viewer. “Galisteu’s look refers to the final moments of the game’s finalists in the Round 6 series. Galisteu is sensational!!!” said another person.