Is airfryer a good one? G1 tests 5 oil-free ‘fryer’ models | shopping guide

All appliances have a traditional rounded shape, with baskets (some brands offer airfryers that mix with an electric oven) with capacities that range between 2 liters and 5.5 liters.

They had average price between BRL 400 and BRL 1,400 in online stores in mid-December. They were sent on loan by the manufacturers and will be returned.

Were evaluated basket handling, controls, pre-programmed functions and cleaning of the equipment. AND the most important: how was the food.

How does the airfryer ‘fry’ without oil? Understand in the guide

In each airfryer were prepared 4 dishes: the basic fries, cheese bread and grilled chicken fillet, plus filet parmigiana. All following the device instructions — no culinary “experts” participated in the tests.

Check out how each one did below. AND, at the end of the article, read what else was learned from the use of oil-free “fryers”.

Mondial Grand Family 5.5L AF-55i Electric Fryer

THE Mondial Grand Family 5.5L AF-55i is the airfryer model for those who need to make a lot of food: it is the biggest among those tested, with 5.5 liters of capacity. As it is a large product, it can pose a problem for kitchens with limited space.

your power of 1900 W it is also higher among the 5. It was not even more expensive: its price in online stores was around BRL 500 in mid-December.

The cooking time and temperature recommendations for staple foods are printed on top of the appliance.

The tray is a bit tricky to use at first, as it has two “layers”: a basket, which is released by pressing a button, and a tub, which is used to collect waste and grease. This is a very common structure. in the airfryers and there is some difficulty in removing the basket the first time.

But in the case of Mondial, the button is under a clear plastic piece that moves forward (to unlock the main piece tray) and looks like it will break easily.

Cooking with her was very simple. But not everything was cooked well.

The closer the food was to the corners of the tray, the better. The cheese bun more in the middle got less color, the French fries too.

Making the grilled chicken was interesting: with whole, thick breast pieces, it gave the impression that they weren’t going to defrost properly. But it was just an impression.

Another discovery: it takes time to make more food, even with the large capacity tray. To make 8 chicken parmigiana fillets, the process of breading, “frying” the breaded in an airfryer, reserving, “frying” again with sauce and cheese to brown took almost 2 hours.

Using the oven at least to finish the dish would be faster. And the filet was a little dry.

Grilled chicken made on airfryer models tested by the g1 Shopping Guide

Airfryer Turbofryer Philipis Walita

THE Philips Walita Turbofryer it’s a fryer more compact, but heavy: it weighs 7.2 kg. Incidentally, the brand also prefers to give the basket capacity in kilograms: 0.8 kg.

It was found for about BRL 1,400 in online stores in the first half of December, being, by far, the most expensive among those tested. Has 1500W of power and 2 year warranty factory, while the others offer 1 year.

Another difference is that, in addition to two baskets (the base and the main one) and the grid, it comes with a small tin for cakes and other baked goods.

Its structure is similar to those of Mondial and Electrolux, with an upper basket that needs to be released by a button on the handle. Together with the base, the grille and another piece of metal that meets the Twin TurboStar technology, they form a heavy set.

The controls are too simple. The temperature selector doesn’t make it easy to choose specific numbers like 190 degrees, for example (or stay at 180 or 200).

worse is the manual: the guidelines are divided between drawings that are not very didactic and some texts on fragile and folded paper several times. Time and temperature recommendations for various dishes are lacking. Of the test items, only the frozen potato chips were included (and the fresh ones too).

Improving with tips for similar foods, it was possible to make almost all of them to your satisfaction.

The highlight goes to the chicken fillet, which was not dry and cooked evenly, even when it was not turned.

The potatoes left something to be desired: in addition to not being very browned, they were also not so crispy.

Airfryer EAF11 Electrolux

THE airfryer EAF11 Electrolux is a model with 3.2 liters and 1400 watts of power. In the main online stores, it cost BRL 400, on average, in the first half of December.

On its top panel, it recommends the time and temperature of 8 dishes between vegetables, cheese bread, French fries and meat. In the manual, it is possible to know the indicated portion and if it is necessary to turn the food during the process, which facilitates the preparation.

It has preheat function. AND an audible warning indicates that it is ready for consumption..

As is common with “fryers” that have two parts, at first, there was some difficulty in unlocking them.

During the tests, the time indicated in the manual was used and the food was ready without having to add more cooking time.

The french fries and the cheese bread were placed frozen and the result was surprising: the crunchy and characteristic golden brown were present and the flavor did not disappoint.

The grilled chicken was also golden, but a little dry. The big disappointment was the chicken parmigiana, which was not juicy, but rubbery and not looking good.

French fries made on airfryer models tested by the g1 Shopping Guide

Airfryer OFRT950 Oster

With the most “clean” look among those tested, the Airfryer Digital Control Oster has 1,300 W of power and is the only one of the 5 models with fully digital controls.

cost about BRL 550 in online stores in mid-December, little more than its group “sister”, Cadence, and Electrolux. Many consumers describe it as “silent”.

Its biggest differential is the touch panel, that contains 8 pre-programmed functions for meat, vegetables, shrimp and cakes.

She also has preheat function (There is no explicit signaling on the panel, but the timer does not start counting until the ideal temperature is reached).

Oster’s airfryer did well with the dishes, except for the breaded filet (before turning Parmegiana), which did not brown completely, even turning in the middle of cooking. The ends also dried out more than when preparing the grilled chicken.

Frozen cheese bread prepared on airfryer models tested by the g1 Shopping Guide

Cook Fryer FRT526 Cadence

THE Cadence Contrast Digital Fryer is enough friendly. It mixes digital and analog commands and has a more square basket, which can allow to put more food.

She and her group “sister”, Oster, are the only ones evaluated who have pre-programmed functions for some foods. cost about BRL 400 in online stores in the first half of December.

At 3.6 kg, it is the lightest of the 5 and is easy to handle. The set consists of just a basket and a grid, making cleaning very easy. There are 7 pre-programmed functions, including defrosting, which is another differential, and rewarming.

It is the least powerful device among those tested: 1,250 W. But its performance was satisfactory.

At French fries were perfect, very golden and crunchy, following the pre-programmed function for this frozen food. On the other hand, the chicken file was dry, perhaps due to excessive cooking time: there is no specific recommendation for this dish.

The cheese breads had a result that was very similar to that of the competitors. They wither a little as they get warm. But Cadence’s reheat function brought the crunch back.

Filet parmigiana made on airfryer models tested by the g1 Shopping Guide

After all, is it worth buying an airfryer?

See what was learned from the tests:

“FRY” AIRFRYER REALLY? The g1 airfryer guide already said that this doesn’t really happen — frying requires oil, the opposite of what these devices propose. Most managed to imitate the results of real French fries, giving crunchiness, golden appearance and the advantage of being very dry.

In the breaded chicken, which later turned into Parmigiana, the texture was far from. It will work best if the food is pre-fried.

In case of grilled chicken, the question was more to find the right timing, as this type of food can get dry easily. Juicer parts like thighs rather than chest will do better.

AND one or two drops of olive oil or oil in the food they help to improve the final result: but beware, they should be placed in the food, not in the appliance.

SAVES TIME? They can reduce the time to prepare a meal and also reduce the amount of dishes to be washed. It is possible to cook several foods at the same time or to carry out more than one process in sequence.

Furthermore, there is no need to be “on top” of the pan, following, because they stop working by themselves after the allotted time. Beware that not all have automatic shutdown and the device may continue to consume energy even though it’s not cooking anything.

But some dishes require you to turn or shake the ingredients on the tray, in the middle of the process, to ensure even cooking.

DOES THE BASKET SIZE INTERFERE WITH THE COOKING? Yes it is important to buy the product according to the family size. If you live alone and prepare a few servings a day, a 5-liter airfryer can be too much.

IS IT EASY TO CLEAN? Airfryers, in general, are practical for cleaning, as the parts that come into contact with food or the fat they release are usually coated with non-stick.

Those made up of three or more parts, including the grate, can be more boring to clean. But many of them come with a dishwasher safe warning.