Is it worth buying an oil-free ‘fryer’ in 2021?

The practicality of airfryers won the Brazilians who want save time in the kitchen in addition to reducing the consumption of fried foods. Nowadays, there are different brands and sizes of the product on the market, willing to meet the most different needs of customers. But is it worth investing in one of them?

Read more: How to plant strawberries in the pot: step by step to have delicious fruit at home

Currently, the average price of an airfryer varies between BRL 400 and BRL 1.4 thousand in major online stores. Most of the devices have a similar design, with a traditional rounded shape.

What can change is the storage capacity of the products (measured in liters), the controls, pre-programmed functions, power, ease of cleaning and most importantly: the result of the food.

What are the best known brands?

Among some of the best known models, there are the following brands:

air fryer Contrast Digital Fryer Cadence

Cadence air fryer turbofryer Philips Walita

Philips Walita air fryer EAF11 Electrolux

Electrolux air fryer OFRT950 oster

oster air fryer AF-55i Mondial

But, after all, is it worth having one of these on the shelf at home?

The answer is yes! Anyone looking to reduce the amount of time spent cooking certain foods on the basis of frying will certainly find the airfryer a great ally.

The product is able to imitate the results of french fries made in a traditional way, guaranteeing crunchiness and flavor to the food. The same applies to other types of food, such as meat and cheese bread, for example.

Just set the correct preparation timing to obtain excellent results on the device. In addition, the airfryers work as extraordinary time savers, as it is possible to cook different types of food at the same time or carry out more than one process in a row.