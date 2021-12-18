Ita airline temporarily suspends its operations in Brazil

The Itapemirim Group has temporarily suspended all operations of its airline, ITA, for an internal restructuring, informed the company in a statement released on Friday night (17).

According to the company, the decision was taken because of “the need for operational adjustments”. “Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency) has already been informed of the decision,” said the company.

The company lamented the inconvenience caused and stated that it will continue to provide all assistance to the impacted passengers, with “the utmost effort to, soon, resume their flights.”

Passengers with a trip scheduled for the next few days should contact the company by email – [email protected] – to find out how to proceed, advises Itapemirim.

Also according to the statement, the decision does not affect the provision of road transport services, through Viação Itapemirim and operations are proceeding normally.

In a press release, Anac said that it was informed of the company’s decision around 6pm this Friday and that it determined the company to “immediately provide full service to all passengers and communicate, individually, about flight cancellations and re-accommodations, as well how to guarantee the reimbursement of air tickets sold”.

“Anac also recommends that passengers with flights planned, starting this Saturday (December 18), do not appear at airports before contacting the airline,” says the statement.