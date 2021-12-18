ITA, an airline of the Itapemirim group, suspends operations ‘temporarily’ – Economy

On the eve of the end-of-the-year season, the Itapemirim Group announced that it has “temporarily” suspended the airline’s operations ita for an “internal restructuring”. According to the company, the decision was taken due to the need for operational adjustments, and the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) has already been informed.

By note, the company informed that the suspension begins on the night of Friday, 17, and that passengers with trips scheduled for the next few days should contact us by email [email protected]. “The company will dedicate its maximum effort to, soon, resume its flights”, says the statement. To the employees, the company stated that they should contact the human resources department, as of Monday, to have more information.

The airline had 514 flights scheduled between this Friday night and December 31, according to the Operations Registration System (Siros) of the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac). Each flight on the company’s aircraft has a capacity for 162 passengers.

In the analysis of the lawyer Felipe Bonsenso, specialized in aeronautical law, it will not be easy for the ITA to return to operations. “The situation is very difficult. There is probably no going back. When operations cease, the company’s cash is soon depleted, and the tendency is for lessors to ask for planes back. Labor and passenger claims against the company increase, without it be able to continue to generate revenue for essential basic costs”, he said.

Since it began operating in July this year, ITA has been target of workers’ complaints for delays in payments. In November, the National Aeronauts Union (SNA), which represents pilots and flight crew, filed a class action in court asking for the regularization of payment of back wages, daily meals and food stamps, in addition to the payment of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS).

Despite being part of the Itapemirim group, which is under judicial recovery, the airline is not in the same situation. Still, the group’s judicial administrator, the EXM Partners, highlighted, in a report for September, that ITA has already consumed R$ 39.9 million from the group. EXM also stated that it had already asked for clarifications from the company, but that the group claimed market secrecy so as not to present them.

Sought, Anac did not manifest itself until the publication of the report.