Italian pretends to be a doctor and performs more than 400 gynecological exams over the internet

This Friday (December 17), the Italian police searched the house of a suspected of being a serial sexual predator who impersonated a gynecologist to persuade hundreds of women to undergo vaginal exams via a web link. The images obtained were stored in a collection.

Police in the southern European city of Bari seized several smartphones and memory cards from the unidentified 40-year-old man after tapping his calls following complaints from various victims. The man reportedly called women who had been tested at clinics across the country to say they were diagnosed with “various vaginal infections”, police said in a statement.

“He then persuaded them to undergo an online gynecological exam“, said the newspaper “La Repubblica”, adding that “more than 400 women throughout Italy” were targeted, from Lazio to Lombardy and Calabria.

“He introduced himself as a doctor. He knew my date and place of birth and asked me if I had had a gynecological checkup in the past few months.”, said a victim to the newspaper.

“He asked more and more personal questions … then he asked for a video call via Zoom or Hangout (…) he asked me to show my private parts to confirm the diagnosis”, completed the woman, known only as “Lucia”.

‘Magic Flute’

In the same city of Bari, a doctor was arrested this month after being caught half-naked in a hotel room with a “patient” (actually an actress) sand offering to cure her illness by having sex with her.

Giovanni Miniello caught in a frame with an actress in a hotel Photo: Reproduction

The 60-year-old Giovanni Miniello, who called his penis “Magic Flute” was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault against two women.

The gynecologist was the target of a TV show scam after one of his patients told producers how he volunteered to ‘decontaminate it’ from the human papillomavirus (HPV) – despite its negative test for the infection. Caught in bed, the doctor said he did it for his studies.