Itapemirim suspends all operations of Ita, the group’s airline

Avião da Ita, an airline of the Itapemirim Group. Credit: Ilton Barbosa/Disclosure

The Itapemirim Group announced last Friday (17) that it had suspended the operations of the airline Ita, six months after the first flight. According to a press release from the company, the measure is temporary and was taken due to the need for “operational adjustments”.

Like The Gazette showed, the company was going through a crisis since its creation. She was the target of constant criticism for flight cancellations, delays in crew salaries and non-payment of debts with creditors in the group’s judicial recovery process.

The National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) has already been informed of the decision, according to Ita.

There is no information about layoffs, but the company’s workers were instructed to contact the company’s direct managers or the Human Resources area on Monday (20) for more information.

“Ita regrets the inconvenience caused and states that it will continue to provide all assistance to impacted passengers, as provided for in Anac’s resolution 400”, says the note, which adds that “the company will dedicate its maximum effort to, soon, resume its flights”.

The company highlighted that the suspension of Ita’s activities does not affect the provision of services by Itapemirim’s buses, whose operations will continue normally.

CREATION IN THE MIDDLE OF JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION

The creation of the civil aviation arm of the Itapemirim Group is controversial. It took place in the midst of a judicial recovery process at Viação Itapemirim, the conglomerate’s main business, and the biggest crisis in the history of the airline industry, caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. It also coincided with increases in fuel prices, which represent the main expense of aviation.

Other people complained about having their tickets rescheduled without warning. The problem persists today, and has led many consumers to Procons.



Deputy Roman (Patriota-PR), who requested the hearing, has stated that changes are needed in the rules of ANAC to prevent the entry into the market of companies without tax compliance and with capital less than necessary for the air activity.

The airline industry is experiencing one of the biggest crises in its history. Credit: Fernando Madeira

In May, when asked by The Gazette if the judicial reorganization process would have influenced in any way the process of obtaining the certification, Anac said no, noting that the analysis “is strictly technical and considers compliance with the aviation rules in force at the Agency.”

Also during the recent hearing at the Chamber, the director of Institutional Relations of Grupo Itapemirim, Ricardo Bezerra, reinforced that the airline is not part of the judicial reorganization process and that the company has been complying with its commitments in court.

He also countered information that the company would be having less concern with the maintenance of its equipment.

“At no time, Itapemirim will put any passenger or any operation at risk. We know our responsibility, we know the company’s capacity. It is a company created with Brazilian resources due to the courage of a Brazilian businessman who decided to invest in Brazil”, he said.

LATE WAGES IN BRAZIL AND BILLIONAIRE COMPANY IN EUROPE

Amid complaints of cancellation of Ita flights, wage delays and non-payment of debts with creditors in the judicial reorganization process, the Itapemirim Group was involved in a new controversy this Thursday (16).

The company’s owner, Sidnei Piva de Jesus, has expanded the business area and now has an offshore company, SS Space Capital Group UK LTD. He opened the firm this year in the UK. The information was disclosed by the Congresso em Foco website and confirmed by A Gazeta.

The site’s report points out that the company, headquartered in London, England, had its first moves at the end of April. The proposal is to act as a holding company for financial services and investment funds.

In a statement, Itapemirim said that it has no relationship with the company SS Space Capital and that the deal is a personal initiative of Piva.