Itapemirim suspends operations

Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos announced early this Friday (17th) that it has “temporarily” suspended the company’s operations throughout Brazil. The bus operation of Viação Itapemirim remains normal. The airline has been facing several problems with delays and complaints from suppliers who would not have received payments in recent months.

Passengers are being taken by surprise at airports across the country. At the beginning of the evening, around 100 of the company’s customers were unable to fly at the airport in Guarulhos (SP).

There are no longer any employees representing the company to provide assistance, according to reports from those at the site.

The company did not say what those passengers with flights scheduled for the next few hours should do. He just said that he will continue to provide assistance to those affected. According to a note, anyone with a trip scheduled for the next few days should contact the email [email protected]

Anac releases note for passengers

Anac distributed telling what passengers should do.

“Anac recommends that passengers with flights starting this Saturday (18th) do not go to airports before contacting the airline. Along with that, the agency determined that Itapemirim provide full service and notify each passenger individually about cancellations of flights and re-accommodations and the possibility of refunding tickets.”

What can the customer do?

Alvaro Sardinha, an expert lawyer and member of the aeronautical law committee of the Brazilian Bar Association in São Paulo, says that, even with the suspension of activities, the company still has the responsibility to seek a solution for passengers.

“The company must re-accommodate its customers free of charge in a competing company or refund the cost of the ticket. It is important to clarify that it is the consumer who decides what to do”, says the lawyer.

“If the consumer had hotel reservations or even booked tours or business, the company must reimburse these amounts. This type of reimbursement is not regulated by Anac. Thus, if there is no due reimbursement to the injured passenger, there is no other alternative but go to court,” says Sardine

Before that, however, says the lawyer, it is important that the passenger look for extrajudicial ways of resolving conflicts, communicating what happened to consumer protection agencies.

Anac was informed

In a statement, Itapemirim says that it has already informed Anac of the decision. The measure was taken to carry out an internal restructuring of the company, according to the press release.

1,650 flights planned by the end of January

The company had about 1,650 flights planned until the end of January, according to data available on the website of Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency). Today, it has seven planes in its fleet, but not all of them performed flights, as one aircraft is being adapted and the other is undergoing maintenance.

It is not possible to estimate the number of passengers affected, as each flight leaves with a different number of passengers, and several departures had been canceled in recent weeks.

Read the company’s statement in full:

“The Itapemirim Group informs that, on its own initiative, it temporarily suspended the operations of its airline, ITA, in the early evening of this Friday (17) for an internal restructuring.

The decision was taken due to the need for operational adjustments. ANAC (National Civil Aviation Agency) has already been informed of the decision.

ITA regrets the inconvenience caused and states that it will continue providing all assistance to impacted passengers, as provided for in resolution 400 of ANAC.

The company guides passengers with trips scheduled for the next few days, so they can get in touch via email [email protected]

The company will make every effort to resume its flights soon.

The Itapemirim Group also informs that this decision does not affect the provision of road transport services, through Viação Itapemirim, whose operations follow normally.”