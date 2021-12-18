Itapemirim suspends operations and leaves passengers without flights; ‘They even checked bags’, passing account | Rio de Janeiro

Ita Transportes Aéreos, of the Itapemirim Group, announced last Friday (17) that “temporarily” suspended all operations . At Galeão airport, passengers reported that they only learned of the stoppage of service at the airport, shortly before boarding.

In Guarulhos, unable to board, passengers protested.

The airline claims that the situation is linked to a “internal restructuring”.

The company had 513 flights scheduled between this Friday and December 31, according to a survey on the website of the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac). The flights would depart from the airports of Guarulhos (SP), Galeão (RJ), Brasília (DF), Recife (PE), Salvador (BA), among others.

The g1 found that the company had four planes in operation, all Airbus A320.

“We inform, on our own initiative, that we have temporarily suspended all operations of the airline, ITA, in the early evening of this Friday (17) for an internal restructuring.”

Also in the note, the company stated that the decision was taken because of “the need for operational adjustments”, and adds that the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) was informed of the decision.

Meanwhile, passengers with airline tickets were taken by surprise when they were about to board ITA (Itapemirim) flights.

“My flight was eight o’clock at night, to São Paulo. They even checked bags of people on that flight. And, simply, there is no one from the company inside the airport, and the company informed Galeão that it had ended its activities,” he told attorney Erica Olivieri.

Another passenger told that he had an appointment in São Paulo and even paid more for a ticket from Itapemirim, purchased at the last minute.

“There is simply no one informing anything. What is informed at the airport is that the company ended its activities and we had to stay on our toes. I will have to spend more money to be able to go by bus because the (air) tickets are absurd”, he reported .

In the note, ITA stated that “regrets the inconvenience caused” and said it will provide assistance to injured passengers.

Company provides e-mail

In the ITA press release, passengers with trips scheduled for the next few days are advised to contact them by e-mail [email protected].

Founded in 2020, ITA, from the Itapemirim Group, began operating on June 29 of this year. At first, the company informed that it would fly to eight Brazilian cities.

In an announcement by the company itself, the objective was, by June 2022, to be present in 35 destinations in Brazil, with 50 aircraft in the fleet.

In a statement, Anac informed that ITA (Itapemirim) “should communicate to all passengers about flight cancellations, re-accommodations and ensure full customer service”.

The text states that the agency was informed around 6 pm by Itapemirim about the temporary suspension of operations in Brazil.

The agency added that it determined that the airline should provide “immediately” assistance to all passengers, including communicating, individually, on flight cancellations and re-accommodations.

Anac also informed that passengers must receive reimbursement for air tickets sold.

Another guideline from the agency is for passengers with scheduled flights, starting this Saturday (18th), do not show up at airports before speaking with the airline.