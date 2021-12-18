Itapemirim suspends operations

Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos announced early this Friday (17th) that it has “temporarily” suspended the company’s operations throughout Brazil. The bus operation of Viação Itapemirim remains normal.

The company has been facing several problems with delays and complaints from suppliers who would not have received payments in recent months.

In a statement, Itapemirim says that it has already informed Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency) of the decision. The measure was taken to carry out an internal restructuring of the company, according to the press release.

Workers also complain about problems with wages and benefits. The company says the difficulties are punctual

Read the company’s statement in full:

“The Itapemirim Group informs that, on its own initiative, it temporarily suspended the operations of its airline, ITA, in the early evening of this Friday (17) for an internal restructuring.

The decision was taken due to the need for operational adjustments. ANAC (National Civil Aviation Agency) has already been informed of the decision.

ITA regrets the inconvenience caused and states that it will continue providing all assistance to impacted passengers, as provided for in resolution 400 of ANAC.

The company guides passengers with trips scheduled for the next few days, so they can get in touch via email [email protected]

The company will make every effort to resume its flights soon.

The Itapemirim Group also informs that this decision does not affect the provision of road transport services, through Viação Itapemirim, whose operations follow normally.”

More information will be added to this text in the next few moments.